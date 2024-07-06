বাংলাদেশের বিপন্ন প্রাণী - ইংরেজি,Opinion Matters | নবম শ্রেণি

নতুন শিক্ষাক্রমের নতুন বই অনুসারে নবম শ্রেণির পড়াশোনা

Endangered (বিপন্ন) Animals of Bangladesh

Wildlife in Bangladesh is the major (প্রধান) attraction (আকর্ষণ) for the tourism sector in the country. This has led to many government initiatives (উদ্যোগ) aimed at protecting (রক্ষা করা) these populations from further (আরও) decline (কমে যাওয়া). The banteng, hispid (শক্ত লোমশ) hare, and Asian elephant are mainly threatened (হুমকির মুখে পড়া) by poaching (শিকার) and hunting. If their populations are not monitored (উল্লেখ করা হয়েছে) and guarded, they may soon become extinct (বিলুপ্ত).

Asian Elephant

The trunk (শুঁড়) of the Asian elephant is believed to contain (ধারণ করা) up to 60,000 muscles (মাংসপেশি). It is used by the elephant for dusting (ঝাড়া), breathing (শ্বাসক্রিয়া), feeding (ভোজন), washing, and grasping (আঁকড়ে ধরে) among other functions (কাজ). The elephant has smooth (মসৃণ) skin, is grey in colour, and has an average (গড়) weight of 2.7 tons for females and 4 tons for males. Asian elephants are mainly found in Chattogram Hills of Bangladesh, an area less accessible (সুগম) to humans (মানুষ). As a result, human elephant conflicts (বিরোধ) are few in this region. The primary threat to the Asian elephant’s existence (অস্তিত্ব) is habitat (বাসস্থান) loss due to the increasing (বাড়ছে) human population. Additionally (উপরন্তু), elephants face (মুখোমুখি হয়) poaching (শিকার) threats (হুমকি) as they are hunted for ivory (হাতির দাঁত), food and leather.

You can list your responses (জবাব) in the following grid.