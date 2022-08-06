নবম শ্রেণি - ইংরেজি ১ম পত্র | Rearrange (17)

Put the following parts of the story in correct order to make the whole story. Only the corresponding numbers of the sentences need to be written.

17.

a. The angel took down his request and went away.

b. His name was Abu Ben Adhem.

c. Abu then requested him to put his name in the list because he loved mankind and his fellow brothers.

d. He again appeared the next night and showed Abu that his name was at the top of the list.

e. Suddenly he woke up and saw an angel who was writing the names of persons who loved God.

f. Once upon a time there was an honest and pious man.

g. He asked the angel if his name was there and in reply the angel said that his name was not there.

h. He was once sleeping peacefully.

Answer: f+b+h+e+g+c+a+d

বাদল চৌধুরী, শিক্ষক, ঢাকা পাবলিক স্কুল অ্যান্ড কলেজ, ঢাকা

◀ Rearrange (16)