Articles (29-30) | ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র- অষ্টম শ্রেণি

Articles

29.

A true friend is (a) ____ asset. He stands by his (b) ____ friend in time of danger. He is not (c) ____ greedy man. He always wishes for (d) ____ welfare of his friend. But it is (e) ____ matter of (f) ____ fact that (g) ____ ideal friend is very rare today. (h) ____ selfish man cannot be (i) ____ true friend. He thinks of his own (j) ____ interest.

Answer: a. an; b, x; c. a; d. the; e. a; f. x; g. an; h. A; i. a; j. x.