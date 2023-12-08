Articles (29-30) | ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র- অষ্টম শ্রেণি

Articles (29-30) | ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র- অষ্টম শ্রেণি
অষ্টম শ্রেণির পড়াশোনা
Articles
29.
A true friend is (a) ____ asset. He stands by his (b) ____ friend in time of danger. He is not (c) ____ greedy man. He always wishes for (d) ____ welfare of his friend. But it is (e) ____ matter of (f) ____ fact that (g) ____ ideal friend is very rare today. (h) ____ selfish man cannot be (i) ____ true friend. He thinks of his own (j) ____ interest.
Answer: a. an; b, x; c. a; d. the; e. a; f. x; g. an; h. A; i. a; j. x.
30.
From my childhood I had (a) ____ great regard for (b) ____ teaching profession and I had always cherished (c) ____ intense desire in mind for becoming (d) ____ teacher. My father who is (e) ____ school teacher, has inspired me to take this profession, I have also got (f) ____ inspiration from my teachers. Their inspiration has left (g) ____ effect on me and I have come to (h) ____ believe that nothing can (i) ____ be nobler than to build up (j) ____ character of our future generation.
Answer: a. a; b. ×; c. an; d. a; e. a; f. ×; g. an; h. ×; i. ×; j. the.
মো. আফলাতুন, সহযোগী অধ্যাপক, ফেনী সরকারি কলেজ, ফেনী