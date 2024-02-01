ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র - এসএসসি ২০২৪

Changing sentences

Set 8

a. There was an old man in a village. (Interrogative)

b. He was very poor but honest. (Complex)

c. He was one of the best cap makers with palm leaves. (Positive)

d. He sold them in the neighbouring market. (Voice Change)

e. Earning money in this way, he thus maintained his family. (Compound)

f. One day he could not but go to a market. (Affirmative)

g. The market was far from his house. (Negative)

h. He had a basket full of caps. (Complex)

i. He was too tired to walk. (Compound)

j. He sat under the tree and fell asleep. (Simple)