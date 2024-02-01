ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র - এসএসসি ২০২৪

ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র - এসএসসি ২০২৪
Changing sentences
Set 8
a. There was an old man in a village. (Interrogative)
b. He was very poor but honest. (Complex)
c. He was one of the best cap makers with palm leaves. (Positive)
d. He sold them in the neighbouring market. (Voice Change)
e. Earning money in this way, he thus maintained his family. (Compound)
f. One day he could not but go to a market. (Affirmative)
g. The market was far from his house. (Negative)
h. He had a basket full of caps. (Complex)
i. He was too tired to walk. (Compound)
j. He sat under the tree and fell asleep. (Simple)
Answer:
a. Wasn’t there an old man in a village?
b. Though he was very poor, he was honest.
c. Very few cap makers with palm leaves were so good as he.
d. They were sold in the neighbouring market by him.
e. He earned money in this way and maintained his family.
f. One day he had to go to a market.
g. The market was not close to his house.
h. He had a basket which was full of caps.
i. He was very tired and so he could not walk.
j. Sitting under the tree, he fell asleep.
ইকবাল খান, প্রভাষক, বীরশ্রেষ্ঠ মুন্সী আব্দুর রউফ পাবলিক কলেজ, ঢাকা
