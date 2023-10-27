সপ্তম শ্রেণির নতুন বই - ইংরেজি | Let’s Explore the Sentences - ‘Bellerophon of Greece’ (পর্ব - ৪)

Let’s Explore the Sentences

‘Look, he is running to the mountain’, one soldier said. ‘Go after him’, shouted the prince. The prince’s host came to halt before a lake, huge and deep. ‘Why are you stopping here? Don’t you see he is on the other side?’, said the angry prince.

‘দেখুন, সে পাহাড়ের দিকে দৌড়াচ্ছে’, একজন সৈনিক বলল। ‘তার পেছনে যাও’, চেঁচিয়ে উঠল রাজকুমার। রাজকুমারের সৈন্যবাহিনী একটি বিশাল, গভীর হ্রদের সামনে এসে থামল। ‘তোমরা এখানে থামলে কেন? দেখতে পাচ্ছ না যে সে অন্য দিকে আছে?’, রাগান্বিত রাজকুমার বলল।

‘My prince, there is no way to cross the lake’, said his men. ‘How did he get across then? Come with me. I will swim across if I have to’, said the prince.

‘আমাদের রাজপুত্র, হ্রদ পার হওয়ার কোনো উপায় নেই’, তার লোকেরা বলল। ‘তাহলে সে কীভাবে গেল? আমার সাথে এসো। আমি দরকার হলে সাঁতার কেটে পার হব’, রাজকুমার বলল।