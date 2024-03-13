ইংরেজি - পঞ্চম শ্রেণি

Rearrange

13.

a. do, family, what, for, does, the, she

b. date, the, second, what, day, of, January, is

c. expression, remember, following, the

d. far, is, Teknaf, how, Chittagong, from

e. Maria, is, but, happy

Answer:

a. What does she do for the family?

b. What date is the second day of January?

c. Remember the following expression.

d. How far is Teknaf from Chittagong?

e. But Maria is happy.