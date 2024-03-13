ইংরেজি - পঞ্চম শ্রেণি
পঞ্চম শ্রেণির পড়াশোনা
Rearrange
13.
a. do, family, what, for, does, the, she
b. date, the, second, what, day, of, January, is
c. expression, remember, following, the
d. far, is, Teknaf, how, Chittagong, from
e. Maria, is, but, happy
Answer:
a. What does she do for the family?
b. What date is the second day of January?
c. Remember the following expression.
d. How far is Teknaf from Chittagong?
e. But Maria is happy.
14.
a. way, hospital, that, is the
b. you, sailing, can, sea, go, the, in
c. is, minutes, it, 7, fifteen, o’clock, past
d. half-way, I, already, through, am
e. mother, dress, is, Saikat’s, a, maker
Answer:
a. The hospital is that way.
b. You can go sailing in the sea.
c. It is fifteen minutes past 7 o’ clock.
d. I am already half-way through.
e. Saikat’s mother is dress maker.
