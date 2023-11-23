ইংরেজি প্রশ্নোত্তর - (৪৫) | ক্যাডেট কলেজে ৭ম শ্রেণিতে ভর্তি প্রস্তুতি ২০২৪

বিজ্ঞাপন

B. Use Capital Letters and Punctuation Marks.

a man said to me have you finished reading the book yes i have finished reading the book i replied what an interesting book it is i wish i could borrow the book earlier i said are you going to return the book to me today he asked

C. Identify the underlined parts of speech.

a. I know the boy who stood first in the examination. b. He is meritorious but very poor. c. The milk tastes sour . d. Stay until the hasting day has run. e. Let us have a walk after dinner.

D. Use the right form of verbs.

a. Nowrin, as well as her brothers (to be) talented. b. The principal and chairman (to be) present. c. I (meet) Abir last night. d. Nafim (to study) since morning. e. Raj (already finish) his homework.

E. Change as directed in the brackets.

a. Pets are adorable creatures.(Negative) b. The animal does not have soft paws. (Affirmative) c. He is not popular among my friends at all. ( Affirmative) d. I have only a puppy. ( Negative) e. He ate both oranges and mangoes. (Negative)

F. Add suffix, prefix or both with the root words underlined in the text. Success in life depends on the proper

a. utilize of time. Those who waste their b. value time in c. idle reduce the time of their important work. d. Punctual is another great virtue of human e. rich.

G. Write a paragraph on ‘Count Wisely’ / ‘My Country’ / ‘Future lies in present’ .