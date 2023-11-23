ইংরেজি প্রশ্নোত্তর - (৪৫) | ক্যাডেট কলেজে ৭ম শ্রেণিতে ভর্তি প্রস্তুতি ২০২৪
প্রিয় ক্যাডেট কলেজে ভর্তিচ্ছুক শিক্ষার্থী, তোমাদের ভর্তি পরীক্ষায় ইংরেজি বিষয়ে ১০০ নম্বরের প্রশ্ন থাকবে। ২০২৪ সালের ভর্তি পরীক্ষায় সিলেবাস থেকে প্রশ্নের ধরন কেমন হবে, তা দেখে নাও।
B. Use Capital Letters and Punctuation Marks.
a man said to me have you finished reading the book yes i have finished reading the book i replied what an interesting book it is i wish i could borrow the book earlier i said are you going to return the book to me today he asked
C. Identify the underlined parts of speech.
a. I know the boy stood first in the examination.
b. He is meritorious but poor.
c. The milk tastes .
d. Stay the hasting day has run.
e. Let us have a walk dinner.
D. Use the right form of verbs.
a. Nowrin, as well as her brothers (to be) talented.
b. The principal and chairman (to be) present.
c. I (meet) Abir last night.
d. Nafim (to study) since morning.
e. Raj (already finish) his homework.
E. Change as directed in the brackets.
a. Pets are adorable creatures.(Negative)
b. The animal does not have soft paws. (Affirmative)
c. He is not popular among my friends at all. ( Affirmative)
d. I have only a puppy. ( Negative)
e. He ate both oranges and mangoes. (Negative)
F. Add suffix, prefix or both with the root words underlined in the text. Success in life depends on the proper
a. of time. Those who waste their
b. time in
c. reduce the time of their important work.
d. is another great virtue of human
e.
G. Write a paragraph on ‘Count Wisely’ / ‘My Country’ / ‘Future lies in present’ .
Answer:
B. A man said to me, ‘Have you finished reading the book?’ ‘Yes, I have finished reading the book,’ I replied. ‘What an interesting book it is! I wish I could borrow the book earlier,’ I said. ‘Are you going to return the book to me today?’ he asked.
C. a. Pronoun b. Adverb c. Adjective
d. Conjunction e. Preposition
D. a. is b. is c. met d. has been studying e. has already finished
E. a. Pets are not ugly creatures.
b. The animal has hard paws.
c. He is very unpopular among my friends.
d. I have nothing but a puppy. e. He ate not only oranges but also mangoes.
F. a. utilisation b. valuable c. idleness
d. Punctuality e. enrichment
G. Do it yourself.
মো. আফলাতুন, সহযোগী অধ্যাপক
ফেনী সরকারি কলেজ, ফেনী