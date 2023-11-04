সপ্তম শ্রেণির নতুন বই - ইংরেজি | Let’s Explore the Sentences - Finding Out Questions

Let’s Explore the Sentences

Now, find out any five questions from the story. List them in the given table. Then, write the name of the sentence and why it is a question. One is done for you.

এবার গল্প থেকে যেকোনো পাঁচটি প্রশ্ন/প্রশ্নমূলক বাক্য নির্বাচন করো এবং টেবিলে সাজাও। এরপর বাক্যগুলো কোন বৈশিষ্ট্যের জন্য প্রশ্নমূলক বাক্য, তা আলোচনা করো। তোমাদের জন্য একটি করে দেওয়া হলো।