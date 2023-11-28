দশম শ্রেণি - ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Tag Questions (11-12)

Tag Questions

11.

a. Most of the students who fail in English don’t have strong foundation of grammar, ?

b. No, they read only to pass the examination, ?

c. Yes, a teacher should motivate them to learn the basic things, ?

d. Yes, they can’t help learning grammar, ?

e. No, moreover, practice is essential too, ?

Answer:

a. Most of the students who fail in English don’t have strong foundation of grammar, do they?

b. No, they read only to pass the examination, don’t they?

c. Yes, a teacher should motivate them to learn the basic things, shouldn’t he?

d. Yes, they can’t help learning grammar, can they?

e. No, moreover, practice is essential too, isn’t it?