Articles (27-28) | ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র - অষ্টম শ্রেণি

Articles
27.
Dhaka stands on (a) ____ Buriganga. It is (b) ____ old city. it is a populous (c) ____ city. People of different religions live in (d) ____ city. Their occupation is not (e) ____ same. There are (f) ____ Engineering University and an Agricultural University in (g) ____ Dhaka. (h) ____ Zoo and (i) ____ National Museum are famous.(j) ____ Engineering University in also famous.
Answer: a. the; b. an; c. x; d. the; e. the; f. an; g. x; h.The; i. the; j. The.
28.
Once there lived (a) ____ farmer. He is (b) ____ illiterate. He had (c) ____ few acres of land. He had (d) ____ large family. He had to maintain (e) ____ family with much difficulty. One day, he was going towards his field. When he was close to (f) ____ field, he saw (g) ____ envelope lying on (h) ____ ground. He picked up (i) ____ envelope and took it to (j) ____ one-eyed man to read it.
Answer: a. a; b. x; c. a; d. a; e. the; f. the; g. an; h. the; i. the; j. a.
মো. আফলাতুন, সহযোগী অধ্যাপক, ফেনী সরকারি কলেজ, ফেনী