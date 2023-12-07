Articles (27-28) | ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র - অষ্টম শ্রেণি

Articles

27.

Dhaka stands on (a) ____ Buriganga. It is (b) ____ old city. it is a populous (c) ____ city. People of different religions live in (d) ____ city. Their occupation is not (e) ____ same. There are (f) ____ Engineering University and an Agricultural University in (g) ____ Dhaka. (h) ____ Zoo and (i) ____ National Museum are famous.(j) ____ Engineering University in also famous.

Answer: a. the; b. an; c. x; d. the; e. the; f. an; g. x; h.The; i. the; j. The.