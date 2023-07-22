দশম শ্রেণি - ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Make Tag Questions (13-14)

Tag Questions

13.

a. Sima has little knowledge about computer, ?

b. But she can improve herself if she is interested in it, ?

c. I think she has no interest in it, ?

d. She should be motivated at all, ?

e. Let’s talk to her, ?

Answer

a. Sima has little knowledge about computer, has she/does she?

b. But she can improve herself if she is interested in it, can’t she?

c. I think she has no interest in it, has she/does she?

d. She should be motivated at all, shouldn’t she?

e. Let’s talk to her, shall we

14.

a. Your letter gave me much pleasure, ?

b. I am glad to inform you about our sports day, ?

c. We decorated the school campus colourfully, ?

d. Among the events, sack race and three leg race were interesting, ?

e. None could resist laughter watching these events, ?

Answer

a. Your letter gave me much pleasure, didn’t it?

b. I am glad to inform you about our sports day, aren’t I?

c. We decorated the school campus colourfully, didn’t we?

d. Among the events, sack race and three leg race were interesting, weren’t they?

e. None could resist laughter watching these events, could they?

মো. জসিম উদ্দীন বিশ্বাস, প্রভাষক, ঢাকা রেসিডেনসিয়াল মডেল কলেজ, ঢাকই