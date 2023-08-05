অষ্টম শ্রেণি – ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Change sentences (17-18)

Change sentences

17.

a. The Chinese are very industrious (Negative).

b. They are not harmful (Interrogative).

c. They are the wisest nation in the world (Positive).

d. They are very smart in their work (Exclamatory).

e. We should follow them (Passive).

Answer:

a. The Chinese are not lazy.

b. Are they harmful?

c. No other nation in the world is so wise as they.

d. How smart they are in their work!

e. They should be followed by us.

18.

a. Mrs Sabrina is one of the greatest singers in the world (Comparative).

b. She sings very sweetly (Exclamatory).

c. People will never forget her (Affirmative).

d. She is hopeful of her future success (Interrogative).

e. We should respect her (Imperative).

Answer:

a. Mrs Sabrina is greater than most other singers in the world.

b. How sweetly she sings!

c. People will always remember her.

d. Isn’t she hopeful of her future success?

e. Let us respect her.

মো. জসিম উদ্দীন বিশ্বাস, প্রভাষক, ঢাকা রেসিডেনসিয়াল মডেল কলেজ, ঢাকা