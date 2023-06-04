ষষ্ঠ শ্রেণির নতুন বই - ইংরেজি | Ask and Answer - Matching Column

Read the note

Read the following note and match the sentences given in column A with the negative sentences in column B. One is done for you.

নিচের Note পড়ো। Column A (সারণি A) এর সঙ্গে Column B (সারণি B) এর না–বোধক বাক্যটি মেলাও।

Note: Let’s know about another two types of sentences!

Affirmative sentence: An affirmative sentence refers to something positive and it does not contain any negative words. Example: I can recite poems.

Negative sentence: A negative sentence refers to something negative. Usually

we use a negative sentence to deny and to disagree with something. A negative

sentence contains no, not, never. Example: I cannot swim.. I do not like to go.

Column A (সারণি A) এর সঙ্গে Column B (সারণি B) এর না–বোধক বাক্যটি মেলাও।