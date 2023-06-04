ষষ্ঠ শ্রেণির নতুন বই - ইংরেজি | Ask and Answer - Matching Column
ষষ্ঠ শ্রেণির পড়াশোনা
Read the note
Read the following note and match the sentences given in column A with the negative sentences in column B. One is done for you.
নিচের Note পড়ো। Column A (সারণি A) এর সঙ্গে Column B (সারণি B) এর না–বোধক বাক্যটি মেলাও।
Note: Let’s know about another two types of sentences!
Affirmative sentence: An affirmative sentence refers to something positive and it does not contain any negative words. Example: I can recite poems.
Negative sentence: A negative sentence refers to something negative. Usually
we use a negative sentence to deny and to disagree with something. A negative
sentence contains no, not, never. Example: I cannot swim.. I do not like to go.
Answer:
ইকবাল খান, প্রভাষক, বীরশ্রেষ্ঠ মুন্সী আব্দুর রউফ পাবলিক কলেজ, ঢাকা