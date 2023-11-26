অষ্টম শ্রেণি – ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Articles (5-6)

Articles

5.

Early rising is (a) ____ good for all. It is (b) ____ very good habit for (c) ____ people who want to shine in (d) ____ life. (e) ____ early riser gets much time for (f) ____ day’s work. (g) ____ Student who rises early, gets huge time for (h) ____ his/her study. Such (i) ____ student never lags behind. So, we should form (j) ____ habit of rising early in the morning.

Answer: a. x; b. a; c. the; d. x; e. An; f. the; g. A; h. x; i. a; j. the.