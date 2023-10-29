অষ্টম শ্রেণি – ইংরেজি | Speech Change (23-24)

Speech change

Indirect Speech: Father asked Jack if he knew why he was sent to school. Jack replied to his father that he was sent to school for playing with friends. Father replied in the negative that he was sent to learn to read and write. But Jack replied sulkily that he would not read and write. Father insisted that he would read and write.

Direct Speech: ‘Do you know why you are sent to school?’ ‘For playing with friends, father.’ ‘No, you are sent to learn to read and write.’ ‘But I won’t read and write’, replied Jack sulkily. ‘Yes, you will.’

24.

Direct Speech: Jahir said to Lucy, ‘Do you like democracy or socialism?’ ‘I like both democracy and socialism,’ answered Lucy. ‘How is it that you like both the concepts? People usually advocate either of the two,’ he said. ‘When I speak well of both, I count their good points which are in my opinion, necessary to the growth of mixed economy in a country,’ she argued.

Indirect Speech: Jahir asked Lucy if she liked democracy or socialism. Lucy answered that she liked both the concepts. Jahir asked again how it was that she liked both the concepts. He added that people usually advocate either of the two. Lucy argued that when she spoke well of both she counted their good points which were in her opinion necessary to the growth of mixed economy in a country.

মো. জসিম উদ্দীন বিশ্বাস, সহকারী অধ্যাপক, ঢাকা রেসিডেনসিয়াল মডেল কলেজ, ঢাকা