ইংরেজি - ষষ্ঠ শ্রেণি

Read the story: The Missing Tenth Man

One day, a group of ten men went to a river to take a dip. They held their hands to each other while taking the dip. But they somehow forgot to hold hands while coming out of the water. After returning to the shore, Rothin Babu, one of the senior men asked, ‘Have we all crossed the river ﻿safely?’ All the men in the group started looking at each other. They were confused. Then the senior man asked everyone to lift their hand up to take a count.

একদিন ১০ জনের একটি দল নদীতে সাঁতার কাটতে গেল। সাঁতার কাটার সময় তারা একে অপরের হাত ধরেছিল। কিন্তু নদীর পানি থেকে ওঠার সময় তারা কোনোভাবে হাত ধরতে ভুলে যায়। নদীর তীরে ফিরে আসার পর রথীন বাবু নামের একজন বয়স্ক লোক জিজ্ঞাসা করলেন, ‘আমরা সবাই কি নিরাপদে নদী পার হয়েছি?’

দলের সব লোক একে অপরের দিকে তাকাতে লাগল। তারা ছিল এ ব্যাপারে সন্দিহান । তখন বয়স্ক লোকটি সবাইকে হাত ওপরে তুলতে বললেন যাতে তিনি গণনা করতে পারেন।

He started counting each person and the count stopped at nine. Thinking that one man was missing all the men started screaming. They even started looking for the missing tenth man.

তিনি প্রত্যেককে গণনা করতে শুরু করলেন এবং ৯ জন হলে তিনি থামলেন। একজন লোক নিখোঁজ হয়ে গেছে ভেবে সবাই চিৎকার করা শুরু করল। এমনকি তারা নিখোঁজ দশম লোকটিকেও খুঁজতে শুরু করে। খোঁজা চলতে থাকে।

ইকবাল খান, প্রভাষক, বীরশ্রেষ্ঠ মুন্সী আব্দুর রউফ পাবলিক কলেজ, ঢাকা