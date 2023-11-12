ইংরেজি প্রশ্নোত্তর - (২০) | ক্যাডেট কলেজে ৭ম শ্রেণিতে ভর্তি প্রস্তুতি ২০২৪

1. Fill in the blanks with the given words.

c. ____ take away

2. Fill up the gaps with the opposite words.

a. The knife is not dull but it is ____ .

b. The bus is crowded but the train is ____ .

c. The book is boring but the film is ____ .

d. The snails move slowly but the rabbit moves ____ .

e. We respect honest men but do not respect ____ men.

Answers:

a. sharp b. empty c. interesting d. quickly e. dishonest