ইংরেজি প্রশ্নোত্তর - (২০) | ক্যাডেট কলেজে ৭ম শ্রেণিতে ভর্তি প্রস্তুতি ২০২৪
প্রিয় ক্যাডেট কলেজে ভর্তিচ্ছুক শিক্ষার্থী, তোমাদের ভর্তি পরীক্ষায় ইংরেজি বিষয়ে ১০০ নম্বরের প্রশ্ন থাকবে। ২০২৪ সালের ভর্তি পরীক্ষায় সিলেবাস থেকে প্রশ্নের ধরন কেমন হবে, তা দেখে নাও।
1. Fill in the blanks with the given words.
expensive, frightened, handsome, exclude, snatch
a. ____ afraid
b. ____ costly
c. ____ take away
d. ____ disqualify
e. ____ smart
Answers:
a. frightened b. expensive c. snatch d. exclude e. handsome
2. Fill up the gaps with the opposite words.
a. The knife is not dull but it is ____ .
b. The bus is crowded but the train is ____ .
c. The book is boring but the film is ____ .
d. The snails move slowly but the rabbit moves ____ .
e. We respect honest men but do not respect ____ men.
Answers:
a. sharp b. empty c. interesting d. quickly e. dishonest
3. Fill in the blanks with appropriate question words.
a. ____ do you do?
b. ____ do you go to school?
c. ____ does he put his pen?
d. ____ did Putin attack Ukraine?
e. ____ book do you like?
Answers:
a. How b. When c. Where d. Why/When e. Which
4. Transform the following:
a. He is too weak to walk. (Complex)
b. Eat to live. (Compound)
c. In spite of his poverty, he is happy. (Complex)
d. I wish I could go there in time. (Exclamatory)
Answers:
a. He is so weak that he cannot walk.
b. Eat and live.
c. Although he is poor, he is happy.
d. If I could go there in time!
মো. আফলাতুন, সহযোগী অধ্যাপক, ফেনী সরকারি কলেজ, ফেনী