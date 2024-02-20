ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র - এসএসসি পরীক্ষা ২০২৪

ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র - এসএসসি পরীক্ষা ২০২৪
পূর্ণাঙ্গ সিলেবাস অনুসারে
প্রিয় পরিক্ষার্থী, এসএসসি ২০২৪ পরীক্ষা উপলক্ষে ইংরেজি ২য় পত্রের গুরুত্বপূর্ণ ২০টি শূণ্যস্থান পূরণ দেওয়া হলো। এগুলো অনুশীলন করে নাও, পরবর্তী লেখায় ইংরেজি ২য় পত্রের আরো অনেকগুলো অনুশীলনী দেওয়া হবে।
Changing sentences
Set 1
a. Who does not want to succeed in life? (Assertive)
b. It is not an easy thing. (Affirmative)
c. Being industrious everyone can prosper in life. (Negative)
d. The idle always lag behind. (Complex)
e.We must work hard so that we can earn money (Simple)
f. By working hard, we can improve our lot. (Negative)
g. The light of prosperity can be seen by a hard working person. (Active)
h. Women should work hard as much as men. (Comparative)
i. We should remember that industry is key to success. (Passive)
j. An idle man leads a very miserable life. (Exclamatory)
Answer:
a. Everybody wants to succeed in life.
b.It is a difficult thing.
c. Being lazy nobody can prosper in life.
d. Those who are idle always lag behind.
e. We must work hard to earn money
f. Without working hard, we can’t improve our lot.
g. A hard working person can see the light of prosperity.
h. Women should not work less hard than men.
i. It should be remembered by us that industry is key to success.
j. What a miserable life an idle man leads!
Set 2
a. Is there anybody who doesn’t want to succeed in life? (assertive)
b. Do you know them? (passive)
c. An industrious man will shine in life. (complex)
d. Hard work is needed for success. (Use active voice)
e. A life with an assignment is an actual life. (negative)
f. No one can receive any reward unless he works hard. (simple)
g. One can’t be successful without it. (interrogative)
h. A successful man is very happy. (exclamatory)
i. He can succeed in life. (interrogative)
j. A hard working man is healthier than an idle man. (positive)
Answer:
a. Everybody wants to succeed in life.
b. Are they known to you?
c. A man who is industrious will shine in life.
d. We need hard work for success.
e. A life without an assignment is not an actual life.
f. No one can receive any reward without working hard.
g. Can one be successful without it?
h. How happy a successful man is!
i. Can’t he can succeed in life?.
j. An idle man is not so healthier as a hardworking man.
Set 3
a. My friend invited me to pay a visit to Cox’s Bazar. (complex)
b. I was very glad. (negative)
c. I accepted the invitation. (passive)
d. When I reached there, my friend received me cordially. (simple)
e. I was very excited to see the sea beach. (exclamatory)
f. It is the largest sea beach in the world. (positive)
g. It is one of the most beautiful sea beaches in the world. (comparative)
h. It is called the pleasure seekers’paradise. (active)
i. Every year a lot of people come to visit it. (sentence)
j. If I could visit the sea beach! (assertive)
Answer:
a. It was my friend who invited me to pay a visit to Cox’s Bazar.
b. I was not sad at all.
c. The invitation was accepted by me.
d. On my reaching there, my friend received me cordially.
e. How excited I was to see the sea beach!
f. No other sea beach in the world is so large as it.
g. It is more beautiful than most other sea beaches in the world.
h. People call it the pleasure seekers’ paradise.
i. Every year a lot of people come so that they can visit it.
j. I wish I could visit the sea beach.
Set 4
a. A Flower is a glowing gift of nature. (Interrogative)
b. Isn’t it the symbol of love and beauty? (Affirmative)
c. Flowers are used on different occasions. (Active)
d. We present flower to our nearest and dearest person. (Passive)
e. We need flowers to decorate a place. (Complex)
f. The rose is the best of all flowers. (Positive)
g. Having sweet scent and beauty we love it very much. (Compound)
h. It is lovelier than all other flowers. (Superlative)
i. The rose is a very nice flower. (Exclamatory)
j. By planting flowers, we can earn money. (Complex)
Answer:
a. Isn’t a flower a glowing gift of nature?
b. It is the symbol of love and beauty.
c. People use flowers on different occasions.
d. Flower is presented to our nearest and dearest person by us.
e. We need flowers so that we can decorate a place.
f. No other flower is so good as the rose.
g. It has sweet scent and beauty and so we love it very much.
h. It is the loveliest of all flowers.
i. What a nice flower the rose is!
j. If we plant flowers, we can earn money.
Set 5
a. Mother Teresa is an icon to many people. (Interrogative)
b. She is respected by everybody. (Active voice)
c. She is one of the greatest persons of the world. (Positive degree)
d. She was very kind to the needy and the ill-fated. (Negative)
e. She believed that charity is a great virtue. (Compound)
f. Actually Mother Teresa was a noble hearted person. (Complex)
g. Mother Teresa was a very passionate woman. (Exclamatory)
h. She helped those who were helpless. (Simple)
i. She set up ‘Nirmal Hridoy’ in Kolkata. (Passive)
j. Who doesn’t know about the charity of Mother Teresa? (Assertive)
Answer:
a. Isn’t Mother Teresa an icon to many people?
b. Everybody respects her.
c. Very few persons of the world are so great as she.
d. She was not unkind to the needy and the ill-fated at all.
e. Charity is a great virtue and she believed that.
f. Actually Mother Teresa was a person who was noble hearted.
g. What a passionate woman Mother Teresa was!
h. She helped the helpless.
i. ‘Nirmal Hridoy’ was set up in Kolkata by her.
j. Everybody knows about the charity of Mother Teresa.
Set 6
a. An idle man is not as healthy as a hardworking man. (Comparative)
b. A man who is industrious will shine in life. (Simple)
c. Do you know it? (Passive)
d. Who does not believe this truth? (Assertive)
e. Only the optimistic are accepted. (Negative)
f. By repeating this activity they make a poor result. (Complex)
g. The hut belonged to the seven dwarfs. (Interrogative)
h. If you study well, you will be able to learn it. (Compound)
i. ICT is a wonderful invention. (Exclamatory)
j. Very few men are as happy as a successful man. (Superlative)
Answer:
a. An idle man is less healthy as a hardworking man.
b. An industrious man will shine in life.
c. Is it known to you?
d. Everybody believes this truth.
e. People accept only the optimistic.
f. If the repeat this activity, they make a poor result.
g. Didn’t the hut belong to the seven dwarfs?
h. Study well and you will be able to learn it.
i. What an invention ICT is!
j. A successful man is one of the happiest man.
Set 7
a. Unemployment is a state when a man has no work to earn money. (Simple))
b. It is a social evil which hampers the progress of social life. (compound)
c. The prosperity of a society depends upon the reasonable income of its able bodied persons (complex)
d. This increases the per capita income. (passive)
e. Unemployment is a social evil which must be cured at any cost. (negative)
f. Some measures should be taken in this regard. (active)
g. The government alone cannot solve the problem. (interrogative)
h. The young people should find some ways to be employed. (complex)
i. Nothing but the perseverance of the young people can solve this problem. (affirmative)
j. We had to solve the problem. (negative)
Answer:
a. Unemployment is not a boon.
b. It is a social evil and it hampers the progress of social life.
c. The prosperity of a society depends upon the reasonable income of its persons who are able bodied.
d. The per capita income is increased by it.
e. Unemployment is a social evil which can’t but be cured at any cost.
f. The concerned authority should take some measures in this regard.
g. Can the government alone solve the problem?
h. The young people should find some ways so that they can be employed.
i. Only the perseverance of the young people can solve this problem.
j. We could not but solve the problem.
Set 8
a. There was an old man in a village. (Interrogative)
b. He was very poor but honest. (Complex)
c. He was one of the best cap makers with palm leaves. (Positive)
d. He sold them in the neighbouring market. (Voice Change)
e. Earning money in this way, he thus maintained his family. (Compound)
f. One day he could not but go to a market. (Affirmative)
g. The market was far from his house. (Negative)
h. He had a basket full of caps. (Complex)
i. He was too tired to walk. (Compound)
j. He sat under the tree and fell asleep. (Simple)
Answer:
a. Wasn’t there an old man in a village?
b. Though he was very poor, he was honest.
c. Very few cap makers with palm leaves were so good as he.
d. They were sold in the neighbouring market by him.
e. He earned money in this way and maintained his family.
f. One day he had to go to a market.
g. The market was not close to his house.
h. He had a basket which was full of caps.
i. He was very tired and so he could not walk.
j. Sitting under the tree, he fell asleep.
Set 9
a. No other problem in Bangladesh is as great as illiteracy. (Superlative)
b. Illiteracy is not a blessing. (Affirmative)
c. It is compared to darkness. (Interrogative)
d. The literacy rate of Bangladesh is very poor. (Negative)
e. It is too poor to be imagined. (Complex)
f. Poverty causes illiteracy. (Passive)
g. Hundreds of problems are generated by illiteracy. (Active)
h. Isn’t it the duty of the educated people to make them literate? (Assertive)
i. Government has taken necessary steps to remove illiteracy. (Passive)
j. Though government has taken various measures, they are inadequate to solve this problem. (Compound)
Answer:
a. Illiteracy is the greatest problem in Bangladesh.
b. Illiteracy is a curse.
c. Isn’t it compared to darkness?
d. The literacy rate of Bangladesh is not high at all.
e. It is so poor that it cannot be imagined.
f. Illiteracy is caused by poverty.
g. Illiteracy generates hundreds of problems.
h. It is the duty of the educated people to make them literate.
i. Necessary steps have been taken by government to remove illiteracy.
j. Government has taken various measure but they are inadequate to solve this problem.
Set 10
a. Man is mortal. (Negative)
b. Nobody can conquer death. (Interrogative)
c. Death is an inevitable fate. (Complex)
d. Death will visit everybody sooner or later. (Passive)
e. To many people it is the most fearful thing. (Comparative)
f. Who is not afraid of death? (Assertive)
g. Those who fear death are cowards. (Simple)
h. A coward is afraid of death because he loves life more than anything else. (Compound)
i. Death is very ugly. (Exclamatory)
j. Nothing is as fearful as death. (Superlative)
Answer:
a. Man is not immortal.
b. Can anybody conquer death?
c. Death is a fate that is inevitable.
d. Everybody will be visited by death sooner or later.
e. To many people it is more fearful than any other thing.
f. Everybody is afraid of death.
g. Cowards fear death.
h. A coward loves life more than anything else and so he is afraid of death.
i. How ugly death is!
j. Death is the most fearful thing.
Set 11
a. Copying in the exam is a social crime. (Interrogative)
b. It is a very serious crime. (Exclamatory)
c. The student who copies in the exam deceives himself. (Simple)
d. Copying in the exam can’t bring any benefit. (Passive)
e. What a shameful practice it is! (Assertive)
f. By resisting this malady, we can strengthen our education. (Complex)
g. If we fail to stop it, our education will be questioned. (Simple)
h. Our examination system should be moderated. (Active)
i. Nothing is as hateful as copying in the exam. (Comparative)
j. The government is sincere in removing this crime. (Negative)
Answer:
a. Isn’t copying in the exam a social crime?
b. What a serious crime it is!
c. The student copying in the exam deceives himself.
d. Any benefit can’t be brought by copying in the exam.
e. It is a very shameful practice.
f. When we resist this malady, we can strengthen our education.
g. In case of our failure to stop it, our education will be questioned.
h. The concerned authority should moderate our examination system.
i. Copying in the exam is more hateful than anything.
j. The government is not insincere in removing this crime.
Set 12
a. By eating vegetables you can keep you fit. (Complex)
b. The policy regarding it is very important. (Negative)
c. In case of your moving you will die. (Compound)
d. How long I shall stay is doubtful. (Simple)
e. We should solve this problem. (Imperative)
f. They become cruel to their beloveds. (Negative)
g. They forget the face and throw acid to it. (Simple)
h. The government should take stern action against the acid throwers. (Passive)
i. It is a very hateful crime in any society. (Exclamatory)
j. We all should come forward jointly to save the victims. (Complex)
Answer:
a. If you eat vegetables, you can keep you fit.
b. The policy regarding it is not unimportant at all.
c. If you move, you will die.
d. The duration of my stay is doubtful.
e. Let us solve this problem.
f. They do not become kind to their beloveds.
g. Forgetting the face they throw acid to it.
h. Stern action against the acid throwers should be taken by the government.
i. What a hateful crime it is in any society!
j. We all should come forward jointly so that we can save the victims.
Set 13
a. Traffic jam is a common affair in big cities and towns. (Compound)
b. It is one of the biggest problems. (positive)
c. The causes of traffic jam are many. (Negative)
d. There are many vehicles running in the street. (Complex)
e. The drivers want to drive as they please. (Simple)
f. They ignore traffic rules. (Negative)
g. They change lanes very frequently. (Exclamatory)
h. They are not aware of the traffic rules. (Affirmative)
i. The carelessness of drivers causes traffic jam. (Complex)
j. It should be taken care of. (Active)
Answer:
a. Traffic jam is an affair in big cities and towns and it is common.
b. Very few problems are so big as it.
c. The causes of traffic jam are not few.
d. There are many vehicles that run in the street.
e. The drivers want to drive according to their pleasure.
f. They do not abide by traffic rules.
g. How frequently the change lanes!
h. They are unaware of the traffic rules.
i. It is the carelessness of drivers that causes traffic jam.
j. We should take care of it.
ইকবাল খান, প্রভাষক, বীরশ্রেষ্ঠ মুন্সী আব্দুর রউফ পাবলিক কলেজ, ঢাকা
