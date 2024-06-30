Correct Form of Verbs (পর্ব ১০) - ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | এইচএসসি ২০২৪

পুনর্বিন্যাসকৃত সিলেবাস অনুসারে

20.

To err is human, If a man commits crime anytime and repents truly for his misdeed, he may (a) (forgive). But the man who (b) (not, give up) the wrong, (c) (suffer) surely. In the long run, he (d) (will take) to the land of death. The old sailor (e) (be) a wrong-doer in his long journey. He committed a crime (f) (kill) a sea bird (g) (call) Albatross. That crime ultimately (h) (bring) bad luck to them. The ship (i) (leave) in the icy sea. The sun shone over their head. The wind (j) (drop) down. It was a great disaster. The old sailor (k) (curse) for (l) (kill) the albatross. But as soon as he (m) (appreciate) the snakes, the creations of God, all the sailors (n) (relieve) of the curse.

Answer: a. be forgiven; b. does not give up; c. suffers; d. will be taken; e. was; f. killing; g. called; h. brought; i. was left; j. dropped; k. was cursed; l. killing; m. appreciated; n. were relieved.

21.

There are many people who (a) (not take) physical exercise. They can hardly (b) (realize) that they themselves (c) (ruin) their health. They (d) (fall) victim to many diseases. Life (e) become) dull to them. They (f) (remain) always ill-tempered. We (g) (build) up good health and sound mind through physical exercise. Physical exercise (h) (make) our body active and the muscles strong. It also (i) (improve) our power of digestion and blood circulation. It (j) (give) strength to our brain. There is no (k) (deny) the fact that physical exercise (l) (ensure) good health and good health (m) (be) the prerequisite for (n) (lead) a peaceful life.

Answer: a. do not take; b. realize; c. are ruining; d. fall; e. becomes; f. remain; g. can build; h. makes; i. improves: j. gives; k. denying; l. can ensure/ensures; m. is; n. leading.

মো. জসিম উদ্দীন বিশ্বাস, সহকারী অধ্যাপক, ঢাকা রেসিডেনসিয়াল মডেল কলেজ, ঢাকা