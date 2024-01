Read The Story (পর্ব-১২) : Four Friends | ইংরেজি - সপ্তম শ্রেণি

Four Friends

When they all went home, everyone felt a little sad. Such a wonderful Puja was ending—of course, they were sad! That night Anti asked her mother, ‘Mother, Sadib had such a lovely Eid and Nandini had a beautiful Puja. How come we don’t have anything?’ Mother raised her eyebrows, ‘What do you mean, we don’t have anything? Don’t you remember? A few weeks ago we had our Buddhist Purnima, we all went to the temple and lit the lamps and prayed together!’