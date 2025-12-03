ইংরেজির অগোছালো শব্দ গুছিয়ে নাও

Set-3

a. speaking/ they/ English/ practice/ friends/ with.

b. he/ is/ alone/ a/ table/ sitting/ at/ corner.

c. a/ met/ we/ foreigner/ last/ night.

d. he/ what/ good/ is/ man/ a!

e. could/ move/ from/ not/ one/ he/ place/ another/ to.

Ans:

a. They practice speaking English with friends.

b. He is sitting alone at a corner table.

c. We met a foreigner last night.

d. What a good man he is!

e. He could not move from one place to another.

Set-4

a. birthday/ a/ day/ A/ is/ person’s/ special.

b. race/ why/ we/ don’t/ have/ a?

c. Allah/ you/ may/ bless.

d. clock/ time/ draw/ a/ with/ it/ any/ on.

e. hour/ the/ slept/ an/ hare/ for.

Ans:

a. A person’s birthday is a special day.

b. Why don’t we have a race?

c. May Allah bless you.

d. Draw a clock with any time on it.

e. The hare slept for an hour.