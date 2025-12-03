ইংরেজির অগোছালো শব্দ গুছিয়ে নাও

প্রাথমিক বিদ্যালয়–শিক্ষার্থী মেধা যাচাই পরীক্ষায় ইংরেজি ৮ নম্বর প্রশ্নটি রি–অ্যারেঞ্জের ওপর। নম্বর থাকবে ৬।
Set-3
a. speaking/ they/ English/ practice/ friends/ with.
b. he/ is/ alone/ a/ table/ sitting/ at/ corner.
c. a/ met/ we/ foreigner/ last/ night.
d. he/ what/ good/ is/ man/ a!
e. could/ move/ from/ not/ one/ he/ place/ another/ to.
Ans:
a. They practice speaking English with friends.
b. He is sitting alone at a corner table.
c. We met a foreigner last night.
d. What a good man he is!
e. He could not move from one place to another.
Set-4
a. birthday/ a/ day/ A/ is/ person’s/ special.
b. race/ why/ we/ don’t/ have/ a?
c. Allah/ you/ may/ bless.
d. clock/ time/ draw/ a/ with/ it/ any/ on.
e. hour/ the/ slept/ an/ hare/ for.
Ans:
a. A person’s birthday is a special day.
b. Why don’t we have a race?
c. May Allah bless you.
d. Draw a clock with any time on it.
e. The hare slept for an hour.
Set-5
a. to/ going/ am/ Chittagong/ I.
b. Jessica/ from/ is/ where?
c. me/ clap/ with.
d. what/ interesting/ magazine/ is/ it/ an!
e. stop/ didn’t/ he.
Ans:
a. I am going to Chittagong.
b. Where is Jessica from?
c. Clap with me.
d. What an interesting magazine it is!
e. He didn’t stop.
Set-6
a. eat/ fruits/ vegetables/ everyday/ I/ and
b. food/ food/ is/ good/ what?
c. picture/ at/ the/ look/ pyramid/ the/ of/ food
d. Shouldn’t/ you/ a lot/ eat/of/ chocolate
e. that/ wonderful/ oh,/ sounds!
Ans:
a. I eat fruits and vegetables everyday.
b. What food is good food?
c. Look at the picture of the food pyramid.
d. You shouldn’t eat a lot of chocolate.
e. Oh, that sounds wonderful!
Set-7
a. been/ time/ I/ last/ had/ there.
b. go/ to/ I/ cannot / alone/ Srimangal.
c. main/ are/ Bangladesh/ what/ the/ spots/ in/ tourist ?
d. about/ tell/ something/ me/ you.
e. beautiful/ country/ how/ is/ our!\
Ans:
a. I had been there last time.
b. I cannot go to Srimangal alone.
c. What are the main tourist spots in Bangladesh?
d. Tell me something about you.
e. How beautiful our country is!
Set-8
a. a/ morning/ it/ is/ winter.
b. have/ your/ homework/ you/ done?
c. no/ there/ is/ on/ the/ one/ road.
d. silent/ atmosphere/ how/ is/ the!
e. I/ to/ enjoy/ the/ songs/ want/ the/ birds/ of.
Ans:
a. It is a winter morning.
b. Have you done your homework?
c. There is no one on the road.
d. How silent the atmosphere is!
e. I want to enjoy the songs of the birds.
ইকবাল খান, প্রভাষক, বীরশ্রেষ্ঠ মুন্সী আব্দুর রউফ পাবলিক কলেজ, ঢাকা