ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র - এসএসসি ২০২৪

ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র - এসএসসি ২০২৪
পূর্ণাঙ্গ সিলেবাস অনুসারে
Changing sentences
Set 4
a. A Flower is a glowing gift of nature. (Interrogative)
b. Isn’t it the symbol of love and beauty? (Affirmative)
c. Flowers are used on different occasions. (Active)
d. We present flower to our nearest and dearest person. (Passive)
e. We need flowers to decorate a place. (Complex)
f. The rose is the best of all flowers. (Positive)
g. Having sweet scent and beauty we love it very much. (Compound)
h. It is lovelier than all other flowers. (Superlative)
i. The rose is a very nice flower. (Exclamatory)
j. By planting flowers, we can earn money. (Complex)
Answer:
a. Isn’t a flower a glowing gift of nature?
b. It is the symbol of love and beauty.
c. People use flowers on different occasions.
d. Flower is presented to our nearest and dearest person by us.
e. We need flowers so that we can decorate a place.
f. No other flower is so good as the rose.
g. It has sweet scent and beauty and so we love it very much.
h. It is the loveliest of all flowers.
i. What a nice flower the rose is!
j. If we plant flowers, we can earn money.
ইকবাল খান, প্রভাষক, বীরশ্রেষ্ঠ মুন্সী আব্দুর রউফ পাবলিক কলেজ, ঢাকা
