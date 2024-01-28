ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র - এসএসসি ২০২৪

Changing sentences

Set 4

a. A Flower is a glowing gift of nature. (Interrogative)

b. Isn’t it the symbol of love and beauty? (Affirmative)

c. Flowers are used on different occasions. (Active)

d. We present flower to our nearest and dearest person. (Passive)

e. We need flowers to decorate a place. (Complex)

f. The rose is the best of all flowers. (Positive)

g. Having sweet scent and beauty we love it very much. (Compound)

h. It is lovelier than all other flowers. (Superlative)

i. The rose is a very nice flower. (Exclamatory)

j. By planting flowers, we can earn money. (Complex)