পঞ্চম শ্রেণি - ইংরেজি | Rearrange (29)

Rearrange words in the correct order to make meaningful sentences.

29.

a. sleeping, father, is, her.

b. banana, does, she, not, eat.

c. food pyramid, have, you, heard, of, the, ever?

d. how, scenery, charming, the, is!

e. your, open, book.

Answer

a. Her father is sleeping.

b. She does not eat banana.

c. Have you ever heard of the Food Pyramid?

d. How charming the scenery is!

e. Open your book.

পারভীন আক্তার, সহকারী শিক্ষক, লালমাটিয়া মডেল স্কুল, ঢাকা

