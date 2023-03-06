সপ্তম শ্রেণির নতুন বই - ইংরেজি | Four Friends এর বাকি অংশ

Four Friends - চার বন্ধু

প্রিয় শিক্ষার্থী, তোমাদের প্রয়োজনের কথা ভেবে ষষ্ঠ শ্রেণির ইংরেজি বইয়ের Four Friends লেসনটি ধারাবাহিকভাবে দেওয়া হলো। এ লেসনটি মনোযোগ দিয়ে পড়বে।

‘Can we all go see the Protima together?’ ‘Of course!’ Nandini clapped her hands in delight. ‘It’ll be so much fun! Won’t it?’ ‘Yes, it will!’ The next day Nandini told her friends Sadib, Anti and Michael all about Puja. They were so excited to hear about everything they would do together! And after that, they all started counting the days until Puja. Before Puja, Nandini went with her mother and father to buy new clothes. A stage was being made near their house and one day a Protima was set up there, Maa Durga on a lion, with Lakshmi and Saraswati next to her and Kartik and Ganesh are next

to them.

‘আমরা কি সবাই মিলে প্রতিমা দেখতে যেতে পারব?’ ‘অবশ্যই!’ নন্দিনী খুশিতে হাততালি দিল। ‘অনেক মজা হবে! তা–ই না?’ ‘হ্যাঁ হবে!’ পরের দিন নন্দিনী তার বন্ধু সাদিব, অন্তি এবং মাইকেলকে পূজার বিষয়ে সব খুলে বলল। তারা একসঙ্গে কী কী করবে সবকিছু শুনে খুব উদ্দীপিত হলো! আর তার পরই তারা সবাই দিন গুণতে থাকল কবে পূজা হবে। পূজার আগে নন্দিনী মা-বাবার সঙ্গে নতুন জামাকাপড় কিনতে গিয়েছিল। তাদের বাড়ির কাছে একটি মঞ্চ তৈরি করা হলো এবং একদিন সেখানে একটি প্রতিমা স্থাপন করা হলো, সিংহের ওপর মা দুর্গা, তার পাশে লক্ষ্মী ও সরস্বতী এবং তাদের পাশেই ছিল কার্তিক ও গণেশ।

Puja celebrations went on for a few days. On one of those days Sadib, Michael and Anti went to visit Nandini. First Nanidni’s mother gave them all tasty treats. Then they all went with Nandini to see the Protima. It was so beautiful! Sadib, Michael and Anti had never seen anything like it before. In front of the Protima, many boys and girls were dancing with drums and incense. Michael asked Nandini, ‘Can you do that too?’ Nandini said, ‘Not yet, I’m still too little! But I will someday.’ Michael clapped his hands. ‘That’s so exciting!’

কয়েক দিন ধরে চলল পূজা উদ্‌যাপন। একদিন সাদিব, মাইকেল আর অন্তি নন্দিনীর সাথে দেখা করতে গেল। প্রথমে নন্দিনীর মা তাদের সব সুস্বাদু খাবার দিলেন। তারপর সবাই নন্দিনীকে নিয়ে প্রতিমা দেখতে গেল। সেটা খুবই সুন্দর ছিল! সাদিব, মাইকেল ও অন্তি এর আগে এমন কিছু দেখেনি। প্রতিমার সামনে অনেক ছেলেমেয়ে ঢোল আর ধূপ নিয়ে নাচছিল। মাইকেল নন্দিনীকে জিজ্ঞেস করল, ‘তুমিও কি এটা করতে পারো?’ নন্দিনী বলল, ‘এখনো পারি না, আমি এখনো খুব ছোট! তবে একদিন পারব।’ মাইকেল হাততালি দিল, ‘এটা খুব দারুণ!’

Right then they heard someone say on a microphone, ‘Boys and girls! We will now begin the art competition. Come sit down for those of you, who wants to participate in the competition.’

ঠিক তখনই তারা শুনতে পেল কেউ একজন মাইক্রোফোনে বলছে, ‘ছেলে ও মেয়েরা! আমরা এখন ছবি আঁকা প্রতিযোগিতা শুরু করব। তোমরা যারা প্রতিযোগিতায় অংশগ্রহণ করতে চাও, এসে বসে পড়ো।’

Nandini, Sadib, Anti and Michael sat down with the other children. A young woman came and handed everyone paper and coloured pencils. They all started drawing their pictures. Nandini drew a sketch of a Protima. Michael always drew pictures of freedom fighters and that’s what he drew this time too. Anti drew a river with boats and trees and houses on the side. Sadib drew a rose.A young woman in a saree came and collected everyone’s pictures. A few grown-ups looked at each picture and announced the winners. Michael’s picture of the freedom fighter was very beautiful, so he won a colouring box as a prize! Everyone else got a pen as a gift so that they wouldn’t feel left out. Nandini, Sadib and Anti were a little jealous of Micheal’s beautiful colouring box, but they didn’t say anything. They all knew that Michael was the best painter out of all of them!

নন্দিনী, সাদিব, অন্তি ও মাইকেল অন্য বাচ্চাদের সঙ্গে বসে পড়ল। একজন তরুণী এসে সবার হাতে কাগজ ও রঙিন পেনসিল দিল। তারা সবাই তাদের ছবি আঁকতে লাগল। নন্দিনী একটি প্রতিমার স্কেচ এঁকেছে। মাইকেল সব সময় মুক্তিযোদ্ধাদের ছবি আঁকে, এবারও তা–ই আঁকল। অন্তি একটি নদীর ছবি আঁকে। নদীর পাশে নৌকা, গাছ এবং ঘর আছে। সাদিব একটা গোলাপ আঁকল।

শাড়ি পরা এক তরুণী এসে সবার ছবি সংগ্রহ করলেন। কয়েকজন প্রাপ্তবয়স্ক লোক প্রতিটি ছবি দেখে বিজয়ীদের নাম ঘোষণা করেন। মাইকেলের মুক্তিযোদ্ধার ছবিটা খুব সুন্দর ছিল, তাই পুরস্কার হিসেবে সে একটি রঙের বাক্স জিতল! অন্য সবাই উপহার হিসেবে একটি করে কলম পেয়েছিল যাতে তারা বাদ পড়েছে এমনটি মনে না করে। নন্দিনী, সাদিব এবং অন্তি মাইকেলের সুন্দর রঙের বাক্সের বিষয়ে একটু ঈর্ষান্বিত হলো, কিন্তু তারা কিছু বলেনি। তারা সবাই জানত যে মাইকেল তাদের সবার মধ্যে সেরা চিত্রশিল্পী!

ইকবাল খান,প্রভাষক, বীরশ্রেষ্ঠ মুন্সী আব্দুর রউফ পাবলিক কলেজ, ঢাকা