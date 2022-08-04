এসএসসি ২০২২ - ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Tag Questions (9)

পড়াশোনা
এসএসসি ২০২২ - ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Tag Questions (9)
পুনর্বিন্যাসকৃত সিলেবাস অনুসারে
Make tag questions of these statements.
9.
a. A nuclear family has some advantages, _____?
b. There are only a few family members, _____?
c. It is calm and quiet, _____?
d. So, one can have peace and happiness in a nuclear family, _____?
e. One need not think of others, _____?
Answer
a. A nuclear family has some advantages, doesn’t it?
b. There are only a few family members, aren’t there?
c. It is calm and quiet, isn’t it?
d. So, one can have peace and happiness in a nuclear family, can’t they/can’t he/one?
e. One need not think of others, need they/need one?
মো. জসিম উদ্দীন বিশ্বাস, প্রভাষক, ঢাকা রেসিডেনসিয়াল মডেল কলেজ, ঢাকা
◀ Tag Questions (8)
Also Read
-
চলন্ত বাসে ডাকাতি-ধর্ষণ নিয়ে যা বললেন টাঙ্গাইলের এসপি
-
আ.লীগ মুখে বলে ভালো কথা, কাজ করে উল্টো: মির্জা ফখরুল
-
রাতের বাসটির চালক, সুপারভাইজার–হেলপার সম্পর্কে যা বললেন ঈগল পরিবহনের মালিক
-
গুচ্ছভুক্ত বিশ্ববিদ্যালয়ের বিজ্ঞান বিভাগের ফল প্রকাশ
-
জাওয়াহিরি নিহত হওয়ায় কতটা চাপে পড়ল আল–কায়েদা