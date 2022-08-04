এসএসসি ২০২২ - ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Tag Questions (9)

Make tag questions of these statements.

9.

a. A nuclear family has some advantages, _____?

b. There are only a few family members, _____?

c. It is calm and quiet, _____?

d. So, one can have peace and happiness in a nuclear family, _____?

e. One need not think of others, _____?

Answer

a. A nuclear family has some advantages, doesn’t it?

b. There are only a few family members, aren’t there?

c. It is calm and quiet, isn’t it?

d. So, one can have peace and happiness in a nuclear family, can’t they/can’t he/one?

e. One need not think of others, need they/need one?

মো. জসিম উদ্দীন বিশ্বাস, প্রভাষক, ঢাকা রেসিডেনসিয়াল মডেল কলেজ, ঢাকা

