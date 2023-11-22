ইংরেজি প্রশ্নোত্তর - (৪২) | ক্যাডেট কলেজে ৭ম শ্রেণিতে ভর্তি প্রস্তুতি ২০২৪
প্রিয় ক্যাডেট কলেজে ভর্তিচ্ছুক শিক্ষার্থী, তোমাদের ভর্তি পরীক্ষায় ইংরেজি বিষয়ে ১০০ নম্বরের প্রশ্ন থাকবে। ২০২৪ সালের ভর্তি পরীক্ষায় সিলেবাস থেকে প্রশ্নের ধরন কেমন হবে, তা দেখে নাও।
2. Fill in the blanks with the plural forms of the singular nouns in the list:
man, tooth, headache, glass, game, potato
a. Some people suffer from bad ____ .
b. The ____ have lost their ____ .
c. If your eyesight is bad, you should wear ____ .
d. Many people enjoy ____ .
e. ____ are rich in carbohydrates.
3. Name the tenses of the following:
a. Nowreen was singing a song.
b. Asif put the key on the table.
c. Raj had done his homework before her.
d. Aritro will have completed the work.
e. Tasbih has been writing a letter for an hour.
4. Change the number of the following:
Bench, Sheep, Country, Monkey, Thief, Roof, Knife, Hero, Teeth, These
5. Write the ‘past form’ and ‘past participle form’ of the following verbs:
Fly, Steal, Speak, Do, Write
6. Give example of the following:
Present Indefinite, Past Perfect, Past Indefinite, Future Indefinite, Future Perfect Continuous
7. Use the right form of verbs:
a. I (to see) him yesterday.
b. Faiza already (to read) the book.
c. Tawhid (to do) his work now.
d. Nazia had (to catch) a bird.
e. My mother (to love) me.
8. Write a composition on ‘Myself’ OR ‘My Family’.
Answer: 2. a. headaches b. men; teeth c. glasses d. games e. Potatoes
Answer: 3. a. Past Continuous b. Past Indefinite c. Past Perfect d. Future Perfect e. Present Perfect Continuous
Answer: 4. Benches, Sheep, Countries, Monkeys, Thieves, Roofs, Knives, Heroes, Tooth, This
Answer: 5. Flew, Flown; Stole, Stolen; Spoke, Spoken; Did, Done; Wrote, Written
Answer: 6. Do it yourself
Answer: 7. a. saw b. has already read c. is doing d. caught e. loves
Answer: 8. Do it yourself
মো. আফলাতুন, সহযোগী অধ্যাপক
ফেনী সরকারি কলেজ, ফেনী