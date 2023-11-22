ইংরেজি প্রশ্নোত্তর - (৪২) | ক্যাডেট কলেজে ৭ম শ্রেণিতে ভর্তি প্রস্তুতি ২০২৪

বিজ্ঞাপন

2. Fill in the blanks with the plural forms of the singular nouns in the list:

man, tooth, headache, glass, game, potato a. Some people suffer from bad ____ . b. The ____ have lost their ____ . c. If your eyesight is bad, you should wear ____ . d. Many people enjoy ____ . e. ____ are rich in carbohydrates.

3. Name the tenses of the following:

a. Nowreen was singing a song. b. Asif put the key on the table. c. Raj had done his homework before her. d. Aritro will have completed the work. e. Tasbih has been writing a letter for an hour.

4. Change the number of the following:

Bench, Sheep, Country, Monkey, Thief, Roof, Knife, Hero, Teeth, These

5. Write the ‘past form’ and ‘past participle form’ of the following verbs:

Fly, Steal, Speak, Do, Write

6. Give example of the following:

Present Indefinite, Past Perfect, Past Indefinite, Future Indefinite, Future Perfect Continuous

7. Use the right form of verbs:

a. I (to see) him yesterday. b. Faiza already (to read) the book. c. Tawhid (to do) his work now. d. Nazia had (to catch) a bird. e. My mother (to love) me.

8. Write a composition on ‘Myself’ OR ‘My Family’.