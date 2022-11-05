অষ্টম শ্রেণি – ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Articles (10)

Fill in the blanks in the following texts with articles (a/an/the) as necessary.

Set 10

It was (a) ____ open field in Delhi. In it there was no room left for any more people. Some boys, some young and the old (b) ____ all assembled there to watch (c) ____ elephant fighting. (d) ____ prince was watching the fighting sitting at (e) ____ side of the field. (f) ____ fight was going on. Suddenly an elephant rushed towards (g) ____ innocent child. The people began to run away out of (h) ____ fear. The prince found it difficult to get through (i) ____ rush of so many people. He brought out his sword and saved the child by fighting with (j) ____ elephant.

Answer: a. an, b. x, c. an, d. A, e. a, f. The, g.an, h. x, i. the, j. the

মো. জসিম উদ্দীন বিশ্বাস, প্রভাষক, ঢাকা রেসিডেনসিয়াল মডেল কলেজ, ঢাকা

