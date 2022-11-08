অষ্টম শ্রেণি – ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Articles (13)

Fill in the blanks in the following texts with articles (a/an/the) as necessary.

Set 13

(a) _____ ant is (b) _____ industrious insect. No other insect is as industrious as (c) _____ ant. If we observe the life of (d) _____ successful man, we will find that he was (e) _____ indu- strious. The industrious are liked by all in (f) _____ world. On (g) _____ other hand, (h) _____ idle person is disliked by all. So, industry is (i) _____ must to prosper in (j) _____ life because we know industry is the key to success.

Answer: a. An, b. an, c. the, d. a, e. x, f. the, g. the, h. an, i. a, j. x



