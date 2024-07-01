Correct Form of Verbs (পর্ব ১১) - ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | এইচএসসি ২০২৪

পুনর্বিন্যাসকৃত সিলেবাস অনুসারে

27.

A proverb goes that time and tide wait for none. None (a) (call) it back. A man (b) (get) back his lost money and health but cannot get back his lost time. Time once lost (c) (lose) forever. So, we (d) (make) the best use of our time. We (e) (do) our work in time. If we put off our work for tomorrow, we do not get time to do it at all. There are some people who waste time for nothing. They cannot prosper in life. They (f) (depend) on others. If we read the biography of the great men, we (g) (realize) it. They (h) (not, waste) a single moment uselessly. They (i) (be) very industrious from their childhood. We can prosper in life only by (j) (follow) the way of their life. The value of time cannot (k) (to measure). Human life is short, but he (l) (do) a lot of work within the short span of time. Children (m) (learn) the value of time from their childhood. Value of time (n) (ennoble) a person and gives him/her fame.

Answer: a. can call; b. may get; c. is lost; d. should make; e. must do; f. have to depend; g. can realize; h. did not waste; i. were; j. following; k. be measured; l. has to do; m. should learn; n. ennobles.

28.

It (a) (be) early morning. I saw a large crowd (b) (gather) under a big mango tree. I also (c) (rush) there. It was announced before that there (d) (be) a fight between a mongoose and a cobra. Two snake charmers were present under the tree with a (e) (cover) basket in front of them. A small frail mongoose (f) (run) fast at the end of a long string tied to a nearby post. One of them (g) (play) a tune in a flute and the other was beating a drum rhythmically. The music (h) (grow) louder and the fight became very interesting. The people around it stood speechless as though they (i) (be) hypnotized. The fight (j) (continue) for a couple of hours. The mongoose (k) (to desire) to win the fight, jumped all the while and consequently it (l) (grow) almost exhausted. The cobra, on the other hand, continued (m) (play) its role all the time at the same speed. Finally, the cobra (n) (to declare) winner. Spectators greatly enjoyed the competition.

Answer: a. was; b. gathering; c. rushed; d. would be; e. covered; f. was running; g. was playing; h. grew; i. had been; j. continued; k. desiring; l. grew; m. to play/playing; n. was declared.

মো. জসিম উদ্দীন বিশ্বাস, সহকারী অধ্যাপক, ঢাকা রেসিডেনসিয়াল মডেল কলেজ, ঢাকা