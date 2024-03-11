ইংরেজি - পঞ্চম শ্রেণি

Rearrange

9.

a. hare, there, once, was, a

b. you, to, happy, birthday

c. talking, to, she, mother, is, her

d. dream, Maria, a, has

e. game, what, you, play, do, like, to

Answer:

a. Once there was a hare.

b. Happy birthday to you.

c. She is talking to her mother.

d. Maria has a dream.

e. What game do you like to play?