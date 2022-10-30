পঞ্চম শ্রেণি - ইংরেজি | Rearrange (11)

Rearrange words in the correct order to make meaningful sentences.

11.

a. to/ going/ am/ Chittagong/ I.

b. Jessica/ from/ is/ where?

c. me/ clap/ with

d. what/ interesting/ magazine/ is/ it/ an!

e. stop/ didn’t/ he

Answer

a. I am going to Chittagong.

b. Where is Jessica from?

c. Clap with me.

d. What an interesting magazine it is!

e. He didn’t stop.

পারভীন আক্তার, সহকারী শিক্ষক, লালমাটিয়া মডেল স্কুল, ঢাকা

