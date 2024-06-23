Choose the Right Form of Verbs (পর্ব ৩) - ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | এইচএসসি ২০২৪

Read the text and fill in the gaps with the correct form of verbs as per subject and context.

Once there (a) (live) an idle king. He (b) (not undergo) physical labour. As a result, he (c) (get) bulky and could not move from one place to another. He (d) (call) in a doctor. The doctor (e) (be) clever and wise. He did not (f) (prescribe) any medicine for the king. He asked the king to buy a club and (g) (move) it in the air till his hands (h) (get) moistened. The king started (i) (follow) the prescription. Thus, the king (j) (relieve) of his problem. The story (k) (teach) us that if we refrain from (l) (exert) ourselves in doing physical labour, we (m) (affect) by diseases easily. In fact, our religion also puts emphasis on (n) (do) physical labour.

Answer: a. lived; b. would not undergo; c. got; d. called; e. was; f. prescribe; g. move; h. got; i. following; j. was relieved; k. teaches; l. exerting; m. will be affected; n. doing.

(a) (Teach) is a noble profession. A teacher (b) (teach) his students from the core of his heart. He teaches his students with a view to (c) (give) the light of education. By (d) (get) the light of education, students can (e) (enlighten) their inside. The students (f) (learn) their lessons now as their teachers (g) (instruct) them. But the students nowadays act as though they (h) (know) everything. They are not (i) (pay) heed to their teachers’ advice. But the students must be careful about their studies lest they (j) (fail) to secure good marks. If they (k) (fail) to secure good marks, their future life (l) (be) uncertain. Therefore, they had better (m) (follow) the instructions of their teachers with a view to (n) (succeed) in life.

Answer: a. Teaching; b. teaches; c. giving; d. getting; e. enlighten; f. should learn; g. have instructed; h. knew; i. paying; j. might fail; k. fail; l. will be; m. follow; n. succeeding.

মো. জসিম উদ্দীন বিশ্বাস, সহকারী অধ্যাপক, ঢাকা রেসিডেনসিয়াল মডেল কলেজ, ঢাকা