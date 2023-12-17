The Frog and the Ox : Read The Story (পর্ব-২) | ইংরেজি - সপ্তম শ্রেণি

The Frog and the Ox

The ox did not reply. He just kept on drinking.

‘If you don’t believe me,’ shouted the frog, ‘just watch!’

The frog took a deep breath and blew himself up to twice his usual size. But still, the ox paid no attention to him.

‘So, that’s not big enough for you?’ croaked the frog. Very well, I’ll make myself bigger still.’ He blew himself up even larger.

Again the ox said nothing. He simply turned away and headed for the other side of the pond. He had had enough to drink. This made the frog furious. Taking an enormous breath, he blew…and blew…and blew himself up until he burst. And that was the end of the big frog in the small pond. So, nobody should try to be what you can’t be.