The Sense of Beauty

Support your point of view with at least one quote or paraphrase.

Template: According to (name of the author (লেখক)/ speaker), “.............”

(page number).

We may write- According to (অনুসারে) my friend, “When I read at home I can’t understand. I can’t even understand all of it when the teacher gives a speech (ভাষণ). In fact, I learn when we share our understanding (বুঝতে পারাটা) with each other and complete the following activities.”

Explain (ব্যাখ্যা করা) how this quote (কোনো রচনা থেকে নেওয়া অংশ) or paraphrase (শব্দান্তরিত করা অংশ) proves your point.

Template: What this means is that/in other words/clearly. …………………..

We may write- Clearly, it shows that interaction is a must (অনেক দরকারি) for effective (ফলপ্রসূ) learning.

Here, you may conclude (শেষ করা) your first body paragraph by restating (পুনরায় লিখে) the topic sentence in different words. But, it is not always necessary. Our first body paragraph conclusion may be So, we can say online classes may help us to learn but can’t replace face-to-face learning.

Now, if we put together (একত্রে) all the parts of the template (মাপনদণ্ড নিয়ামক), our first body paragraph will be

One of the reasons why online learning can’t replace face-to-face learning is because learning is a two-way process and people learn better through interaction. According to my friend, “When I read at home I can’t understand. I can’t even understand all of it when the teacher gives a speech. In fact, I learn when we share our understanding with each other and complete the following activities.” Clearly, it shows that interaction is a must for learning. So, we can say online classes may help us to learn but can’t replace face-to-face learning.

ইকবাল খান, প্রভাষক, বীরশ্রেষ্ঠ মুন্সী আব্দুর রউফ পাবলিক কলেজ, ঢাকা