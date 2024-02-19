ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র - এসএসসি পরীক্ষা ২০২৪

ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র - এসএসসি পরীক্ষা ২০২৪
প্রিয় পরিক্ষার্থী, এসএসসি ২০২৪ পরীক্ষা উপলক্ষে ইংরেজি ২য় পত্রের গুরুত্বপূর্ণ ২০টি শূণ্যস্থান পূরণ দেওয়া হলো। এগুলো অনুশীলন করে নাও, পরবর্তী লেখায় ইংরেজি ২য় পত্রের আরো অনেকগুলো অনুশীলনী দেওয়া হবে।
Gap filling activities without clues. Fill in the blanks with suitable preposition, articles and zero articles.
1. Present world is very (a) ____ competitive. So, you need to be competent to face (b) ____ challenge of competition. As (c) ____ student, you have to fully concentrate (d) ____ your study. You should be attentive (e) ____ your study. If the students of (f) ____ country don’t acquire true education, there will be no development for (g) ____ country. You must utilize your time. Nothing can compensate (h) ____ the loss of your lost time. In order to succeed in life, everybody should make (i) ____ best use of his/ her time and should work hard (j) ____ determination.
Answer: a. x; b. the; c. a; d. on; e. to; f. a; g. the; h. for; i. the; j. with. মো.
2. (a) ____ issue of food adulteration has drawn (b) ____ attention of general people. We hardly find any food (c) ____ our country which is not adulterated (d) ____ one way or other. At present, sub-standard foods are sold in most of (e) ____ hotels. Very recently government has directed (f) ____ mobile court to look (g) ____ the matter of food. They are caching (h) ____ dishonest hoteliers red handed (i) ____ using unhygienic ingredients which are really harmful (j) ____ human body.
Answer: a. The: b. the; c. in; d. in; e. the; f. a; g. into; h. x; i. for; j. to
3. (a) ____ issue of using cell phones at school is (b) ____ matter of recent debate. Many schools are struggling to prevent their students (c) ____ using cell phones. Guardians also have (d) ____ different views (e) ____ allowing their children to use technological devices such as cell phones, video games and (f) ____ internet. There are some guardians who do not want their children to use (g) ____ technology as it might cause harm (h) ____ them. On the other hand, some guardians do not want to deprive them (i) ____ the blessing (j) ____ technology.
Answer: a. The; b. a; c. from; d. x; e. on; f. the; g. x; h. to; i. of; j. of.
4. (a) ______ stitch in time saves nine. This is (b) ______ well known proverb. Some people don’t care (c) ______ anything. They put (d) ______ a job (e) ______ tomorrow, though they are not sure whether (f) ______ day will come. In this way, they can’t finish, (g) ______ work when they need it. Then they say, Alas! If we were not careless (h) ______ our jobs when we had a lot of time, we could be (i) ______ successful. The persons who waste their time for nothing, suffer (j) ______ the long run.
Answer: a. A; b. a; c. about; d. off; e. for; f. the; g. a; h. about; i. x; j. in
5. Coronaviruses are a family (a) ______ viruses that cause illness ranging (b) ______ the common cold to more severe diseases such as Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) and Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS). These viruses were originally transmitted (c) ______ animals and people. SARS, for instance, was believed to have been transmitted from civet cats (d) ______ humans while MERS travels from (e) ______ type of camel to humans. Several known coronaviruses are circulating in animals that have not infected (f) ______ humans. The name coronavirus comes from (g) ______ Latin word corona, meaning crown or halo. Under (h) ______ electron microscope, the image of (i) ______ virus is reminiscent (j) ______ a solar corona.
Answer: a. of; b. from; c. between; d. to; e. a; f. x: g. the; h. an; i. the; j. of
6. Road accidents have recently become (a) ______ regular phenomenon in our country. As a result of the accidents, many persons fall victim (b) ______ untimely death. It is reported that most of the accidents occur (c) ______ the violation (d) ______ traffic rules, by unskilled drivers and (e) ______ unconscious passersby. Many (f) ______ unlicensed and faulty vehicles also endanger the passengers and the passersby. So, in order to save us (g) ______ the accidents, (h) ______ government is trying to create awareness among (i) ______ people and has passed strict laws (j) ______ the accused.
Answer: a. a; b. to; c. for; d. of; e. x; f. X; g. from; h. the; i. the; j. against
7. Education removes our ignorance and gives us the light (a) ______ knowledge. In respect of imparting (b) ______ education, there should be no discrimination (c) ______ man and women. Education is one of (d) ______ basic human rights. If we deprive women (e) ______ the right of education, almost half (f) ______ our population will remain in (g) ______ darkness. No development can be brought (h) ______ without the participation of women. So, (i) ______ government is doing everything to educate (j) ______ womenfolk.
Answer: a. of; b. x; c. between; d. the; e. of; f. of; g. x; h. about; i. the; j. the.
8. Man is (a) _______ maker of his own fate. If he makes (b) _______ proper division (c) _______ his time and does his duties accordingly, he will surely improve and prosper (d) _______ life. But if he does otherwise, he is sure to suffer when it is too (e) _______ late. To waste time is similar (f) _______ commit suicide, In fact, our life is nothing but (g) _______ sum total (h) _______ hours, days and years. If we waste (i) _______ morning hours of life, we shall have to suffer (j) _______ the long run.
Answer: a. the; b. a; c. of; d. in; e. x; f. to; g. the; h. of; i. the; j. in.
9. Our motherland Bangladesh is (a) _______ agricultural country. Most of (b) ______ our people are engaged (c) ______ cultivation. Many cultivators are too poor to buy and use (d) ______ modern tools. Still they can grow bumper crops if (e) ______ climate is favorable. Farmers are not valued (f) ______ our society but a farmer is an ideal person who works to provide us (g) ______ food. We need to come forward to cooperate (h) _______ the farmers. The government also needs to come forward for the betterment (i) _______ agriculture. We hope to become (j) _______ developed nation soon.
Answer: a. an; b. x; c. in; d. x; e. the; f. in; g. with; h. with; i. of; j. a.
10. Traffic jam is (a) _______ problem in all towns and cities (b) _______ Bangladesh. It occurs where (c) _______ mass of vehicles crowd so close together that movement becomes impossible (d) _______ some time. It is more common where (e) _______ streets are narrow and have many bends. Weak traffic control system is also largely responsible (f) _______ it. Traffic jam is (g) _______ very vexatious and time killing. When caught in (h) _______ traffic jam, we simply get struck (i) _______at one place. We cannot move forward, we cannot move backward either. We have to wait and look repeatedly (j) _______ our watch.
Answer: a. a; b. in; c. a; d. for; e. the; f. for; g. x; h. a; i. up; j. at.
11. Travelling has (a) _____ beneficial influence on our minds. (b) _____ human mind always craves (c) _____ a change. This is afforded (d) _____ travelling in new lands. There is none who does not feel (e) _____ thrill of joy (f) _____ the new sight of experience. Travelling gives us (g) _____ opportunity to enjoy the most charming scenes of nature. Though it is (h) _____ expensive, It can bring a change both (i) _____ body and mind thus, travelling can help one to complete one’s knowledge and thus one can be (j) _____ perfect man.
Answer: a. a; b. The; c. for; d. by; e. a; f. at; g. an; h. x; i. in; j. a.
12. Nowadays, parents are very conscious (a) _______ the harmful effect of punishment (b) _______ children. Child psychologists think that both (c) _______ physical and mental punishments can be disastrous for (d) _______ child’s growth and development. It may lead (e) _______ fear and hatred of the person who punishes (f) _______ child. Again if (g) _______ child is punished, it may lack initiative. It may also feel hostile (h) _______ others. So, rude (i) _______ behavior gradually develops (j) _______ him.
Answer: a. of; b. on; c. x; d. a; e. to; f. the; g. a; h. to; i. x; j. in.
13. Morning walk is (a) ______ exercise suitable (b) ______ the people of all ages. It gives us numerous benefits. The people who wake (c) ______ early and go (d) ______ for (e) ______ walk, can enjoy fresh (f) ______ morning air. Moreover, this exercise helps them maintain (g) ______ good health. Again, they can make (h) ______ good start (i) ______ their work. To make life successful and fruitful one should cultivate this good habit (j) ______ early life.
Answer: a. an; b. for; c. up; d. out; e. a; f. x; g. x; h. a; i. of; j. from.
14. It is useful (a) _______ students to take part in social service. By taking part (b) _______ social service, they can benefit, themselves as well as (c) _______ nation. Student life is the period of preparation (d) _______ future life. If (e) _______ student do some social work. they will be better prepared for giving service. (f) _______ the nation on (g) _______ completion of their education. As the students have no family burden and as they get enough time (h) _______ their long vacation, they can do (i) _______ great deal of work for (j) _______ people.
Answer: a. to; b. in; c. the; d. for; e. the; f. To; g. x; h. on; i. a; j. the.
15. Student politics hampers the normal progress of (a) ______ student. It brings prosperity (b) ______ a few but causes harm (c) ______ many. Because of student politics normal administration of (d) ______ college or university is hampered. As (e) ______ result, there arises session jam. For this problem of the campus, student politics is mainly (f) ______ responsible. So, we should rethink (g) ______ the necessity of student polities. Either we should avoid (h) ______ student politics or we should bring (i) ______ a positive change (j) ______ this sector.
Answer: a. a; b. to; c. to; d. a; e. a; f. x; g. about; h. x; i. about; j. in.
16. Sports are very essential (a) ______ us. There are various types (b) ______ sports. Among them Cricket, football, volleyball, etc, are very (c) ______ popular. All types of sports are beneficial (d) ______ us. There is (e) ______ relation (f) ______ the body and mind. (g) ______ sound mind in (h) ______ sound body, is a wise saying. In order to win success in life, we should have sound health which depends (i) ______ regular participation in games and sports. Sports keep us physically fit. Sports exercise (j) ______ important influence in forming one’s personality.
Answer: a. for; b. of; c. X; d. to; e. a; f. between; g. A; h. a; i. on; j. an.
17. (a) ______ benefits of reading newspapers can hardly be exaggerated. Newspaper is (b) ______ storehouse (c) ______ knowledge. The chief business of (d) ______ newspaper is to give us (e) ______ news which we need to know. It tells us what happens (f) ______ home and abroad. Modern civilized people cannot do (g) ______ newspaper. Newspaper plays (h) ______ important role (i) ______ the lives of a nation. It makes the world smaller and provides a great benefit (j) ______ us.
Answer: a. The; b. the; c. of; d. a; e. x; f. at; g. without; h. an; i. in; j. to.
18. Travelling has as great influence (a) _____ our minds. The human mind always craves (b) _____ change. There is none who does not feel (c) _____ thrill of joy (d) _____ the new sight of experience. (e) _____ traveler comes in contact (f) _____ various type of people. If he moves (g) _____ with the observant eyes, he can acquire a lot of practical (h) _____ knowledge about men and things of the world which books alone cannot provide. Travelling gives us (i) _____ opportunity to enjoy the most enchanting sights of nature. It helps one enrich one’s knowledge and makes one (J) _____ perfect man.
Answer: a. on; b. for; c. a; d. at; e. The; f. with; g. about; h. x; i. an; j. a.
19. Bangladesh lies (a) ______ the southern part of Asia. She is (b) ______ small country. She is now apparently in the grip of all sorts of pollutions (c) ______ air pollution, soil pollution and water pollution. (d) ______ dwellers of the urban areas are (e) ______ worst sufferers of such pollutions. (f) ______ industrialization process in Bangladesh (g) ______ the past decades has created significant environmental problems. We know (h) ______ some of the most common types of environmental pollutions and ways of coping (i) ______ them. In this case, we need awareness (j) ______ most.
Answer: a. in; b. a; c. like; d. The; e. the; f. The; g. over; h. about; i. with; j. x.
20. (a) _______ effort there can be no success (b) _______ life. Success comes (c) _______ hard labour and struggle. Life loses its interest if there is no struggle. Games become dull, if there is no competition (d) _______ them and if the result can be easily foreseen. No matter we win (e) _______ game or lose it. (f) _______ keener the contest (g) _______ greater the interest. (h) _______ victory is not a real triumph unless both the sides are equally (i) _______ strong. Whether we like it or not, life is (j) _______ continuous competitive examination.
Answer: a. Without; b. in; c. through; d. in; e. the; f.The; g. the; h. A; i. x; j. a.
মো. জসিম উদ্দীন বিশ্বাস, প্রভাষক, ঢাকা রেসিডেনসিয়াল মডেল কলেজ, ঢাকা