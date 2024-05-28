ইংরেজি - নবম শ্রেণি নতুন শিক্ষাক্রম নতুন বই

Nature’s Tapestry

Step 2: Open your mind’s eye and observe (মনোযোগ দিয়ে পর্যবেক্ষণ করা) everything around you. Try to feel the open sky, big trees, sounds of the nature and the blue crystal water of the lake.

Step 3: Now, open your eyes and write down your feelings

and experience that you have gained (লাভ করেছ) during the nature walk.

Step 4: Each group will sit in a circle and discuss the notes they

took by observing the nature. Then, they prepare the first draft (খসড়া) of a composition on their experience of that nature walk.

You can further discuss the following question before you start writing:

i. How did the environment (পরিবেশ) around you make you feel?

ii. Did it evoke any specific (বিশেষভাবে নির্দিষ্ট) emotions (আবেগ) or memories (স্মৃতি)?

iii. Were there any moments during the walk when you felt a strong connection to nature? Describe those moments.

iv. How do you think spending time in nature can influence (প্রভাব) our well-being (কল্যাণ) and perspective on life?

Share your feelings in groups and compile (সংকলন করা) all the

feelings on a notebook.

Step 5: Finally, share it with other groups.

ইকবাল খান, প্রভাষক, বীরশ্রেষ্ঠ মুন্সী আব্দুর রউফ পাবলিক কলেজ, ঢাকা