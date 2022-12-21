পড়াশোনা
প্রাথমিক বৃত্তি পরীক্ষা ২০২২-ইংরেজি (6)
বহুনির্বাচনি প্রশ্ন (Multiple Choice Question)
Put a tick mark (√) beside the correct answer.
a. What is the full form of CD?
i. City Division ii. Compact Disc
iii. City Drive iv. Critically Died
b. What is the full form of DVD?
i. Digital Video Drive
i. Delta Varieties Division
iii. Dhaka Vegetarian Drill
iv. Dhaka Video Desk
c. How many months are there in a year?
i. 10 ii. 11
iii. 12 iv. 13
d. Food is one of the basic — in human life.
i. hobbies ii. luxuries
iii. needs iv. wonders
e. What does our body need?
i. Rich foods ii. Little foods
iii. Healthy foods iv. Enough foods
Answer: a. ii. Compact Disc b. i. Digital Video Drive c. iii. 12
d. iii. Needs e. iii. Healthy foods
অনুচ্ছেদ লেখা (Paragraph Writing)
Language Club
Sima and Tamal are in the Town Hall Language Club. They come to the club to practise speaking English. They listen to CDs and watch DVDs in English, or speak English with friends. Today there is a young man in the club named Andy Smith. He is reading a book about Bangladesh
Saint Martin
Saint Martin is one of the most beautiful tourist spots in Bangladesh. It is an island in the Bay of Bengal, and it’s the only coral island in Bangladesh. We can see coral in different shapes and colors. Many tourists from home and abroad visit this island.
The Hare and the Tortoise
The hare was the fastest animal in the forest but the tortoise was the slowest one. They both agreed in a race. On a
fixed day they started running. The hare quickly left the tortoise far away and under a tree he fell asleep. When he
woke up he saw that tortoise was crossing the finishing line. Then the tortoise said slow but steady wins the race.
ইকবাল খান, প্রভাষক, বীরশ্রেষ্ঠ মুন্সী আব্দুর রউফ পাবলিক কলেজ, ঢাকা
