প্রাথমিক বৃত্তি পরীক্ষা ২০২২-ইংরেজি (6)

বহুনির্বাচনি প্রশ্ন (Multiple Choice Question)

d. Food is one of the basic — in human life.

c. How many months are there in a year?

অনুচ্ছেদ লেখা (Paragraph Writing)

Language Club

Sima and Tamal are in the Town Hall Language Club. They come to the club to practise speaking English. They listen to CDs and watch DVDs in English, or speak English with friends. Today there is a young man in the club named Andy Smith. He is reading a book about Bangladesh

Saint Martin

Saint Martin is one of the most beautiful tourist spots in Bangladesh. It is an island in the Bay of Bengal, and it’s the only coral island in Bangladesh. We can see coral in different shapes and colors. Many tourists from home and abroad visit this island.

The Hare and the Tortoise

The hare was the fastest animal in the forest but the tortoise was the slowest one. They both agreed in a race. On a

fixed day they started running. The hare quickly left the tortoise far away and under a tree he fell asleep. When he

woke up he saw that tortoise was crossing the finishing line. Then the tortoise said slow but steady wins the race.

ইকবাল খান, প্রভাষক, বীরশ্রেষ্ঠ মুন্সী আব্দুর রউফ পাবলিক কলেজ, ঢাকা