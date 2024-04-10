ইংরেজি - ষষ্ঠ শ্রেণি
Meeting an Overseas Friend
Read the following conversations. Discuss in pairs and write how Depok addresses and greets different people in different situations. You can write using the following table. One is done for you.
নিচের কথোপকথনগুলো পড়ো। সহপাঠীরা জোড়ায় জোড়ায় আলোচনা করো এবং লেখো কীভাবে দীপক বিভিন্ন পরিস্থিতিতে ভিন্ন ভিন্ন লোকদেরকে সম্বোধন করেছে। নিচের সারণি ব্যবহার করে তুমি এগুলো লিখতে পারো। তোমার সুবিধার জন্য একটি করে দেওয়া হলো।
Depok: Hey Robi! What’s up? (খবর কী?)
Robi: Hi, Depok! How are you?
Teacher: Good morning, Depok! How are you?
Depok: Good morning, Ma’am. I am good.
Depok: Hey Natasa!
Natasa: Dear brother! I feel hungry.
Depok: Good morning, Helal chacha!
Helal chacha: Good morning, you look very happy, what happened (হয়েছে)?
Depok: Excuse me, sister! Are you looking for (খোঁজ করা) something?
Unknown (অচেনা) person: Oh! Thanks. I’m looking for a nearby (কাছের) hospital.
# Read the following note on greetings, address, refusal, and closing.
Note
Greeting:
A greeting is something friendly (অমায়িক) that we say or do when we meet someone (e.g., hello, hi, Assalamu Alaikum, Namaskar, Adab, Good Morning, etc.).
Address:
When we talk to someone, we address(অভিবাদন জানানো) them. Sometimes we use their names (e.g., Dipok, Helal Chacha, etc.), or titles (e.g., Ms. Yesmin), and sometimes we use a word that shows our feelings for them (e.g., my son, dear friend, etc.).
Refusal:
A refusal is when we say no to someone or we disagree
(রাজি না হওয়া) with something
(e.g., No, I’m not. Sorry that I can’t take it, etc.).
Closing:
The way we end a conversion (e.g., see you again, bye, good night, etc.)
ইকবাল খান, প্রভাষক, বীরশ্রেষ্ঠ মুন্সী আব্দুর রউফ পাবলিক কলেজ, ঢাকা