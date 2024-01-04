Read The Story (পর্ব-১১) : Four Friends | ইংরেজি - সপ্তম শ্রেণি
সপ্তম শ্রেণির পড়াশোনা
[প্রিয় শিক্ষার্থী, তোমাদের প্রয়োজনের কথা ভেবে ষষ্ঠ শ্রেণির ইংরেজি বইয়ের Four Friends লেসনটি ধারাবাহিকভাবে দেওয়া হলো। এ লেসনটি মনোযোগ দিয়ে পড়বে]
Four Friends
Nandini, Sadib, Anti and Michael sat down with the other children. A young woman came and handed everyone paper and coloured pencils. They all started drawing their pictures. Nandini drew a sketch of a Protima. Michael always drew pictures of freedom fighters and that’s what he drew this time too. Anti drew a river with boats and trees and houses on the side. Sadib drew a rose.A young woman in a saree came and collected everyone’s pictures. A few grown-ups looked at each picture and announced the winners. Michael’s picture of the freedom fighter was very beautiful, so he won a colouring box as a prize! Everyone else got a pen as a gift so that they wouldn’t feel left out. Nandini, Sadib and Anti were a little jealous of Micheal’s beautiful colouring box, but they didn’t say anything. They all knew that Michael was the best painter out of all of them!
নন্দিনী, সাদিব, অন্তি ও মাইকেল অন্য বাচ্চাদের সঙ্গে বসে পড়ল। একজন তরুণী এসে সবার হাতে কাগজ ও রঙিন পেনসিল দিল। তারা সবাই তাদের ছবি আঁকতে লাগল। নন্দিনী একটি প্রতিমার স্কেচ এঁকেছে। মাইকেল সব সময় মুক্তিযোদ্ধাদের ছবি আঁকে, এবারও তা–ই আঁকল। অন্তি একটি নদীর ছবি আঁকে। নদীর পাশে নৌকা, গাছ এবং ঘর আছে। সাদিব একটা গোলাপ আঁকল।
শাড়ি পরা এক তরুণী এসে সবার ছবি সংগ্রহ করলেন। কয়েকজন প্রাপ্তবয়স্ক লোক প্রতিটি ছবি দেখে বিজয়ীদের নাম ঘোষণা করেন। মাইকেলের মুক্তিযোদ্ধার ছবিটা খুব সুন্দর ছিল, তাই পুরস্কার হিসেবে সে একটি রঙের বাক্স জিতল! অন্য সবাই উপহার হিসেবে একটি করে কলম পেয়েছিল যাতে তারা বাদ পড়েছে এমনটি মনে না করে। নন্দিনী, সাদিব এবং অন্তি মাইকেলের সুন্দর রঙের বাক্সের বিষয়ে একটু ঈর্ষান্বিত হলো, কিন্তু তারা কিছু বলেনি। তারা সবাই জানত যে মাইকেল তাদের সবার মধ্যে সেরা চিত্রশিল্পী!
ইকবাল খান, প্রভাষক, বীরশ্রেষ্ঠ মুন্সী আব্দুর রউফ পাবলিক কলেজ, ঢাকা