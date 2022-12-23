সপ্তম শ্রেণি - ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Right forms of verbs (21-23)

Right forms of verbs

Fill in the gaps with the right forms of verbs in the brackets. Question ‘a’ and ‘e’ have special instructions in the brackets for the use of the verbs.

21.

Laila was only 5 years old and (a)_____ (‘go’ in the past negative)_____ to school then. Mrs. Amin (b)_____(say)_____ my parents were clever to have only two children. ‘It’s easy (c)_____ (look)_____ after two children,’ she explained. ‘But it’s difficult (d)_____ (look)_____ after a lot!’ Mrs. Amin also (e )_____ (‘have’ in the past)_____ only two children, a girl and a boy. They (f)_____(be)_____ very young. The boy was only three years old, so he (g)_____ (go)_____to school then. But Mina was six and went to our school. She was in my class and I liked her. Mrs. Amin (h)_____ (tell)_____ us lots of interesting stories in her class. I liked them very much. I can still remember one very funny story about a fox. It was called ‘The fox without a tail.’

Answer: a. didn’t go b. said c. to look d. to look e.; had f. were g. didn’t go h. told.

22.

My father (a)_____ (‘take’ in the past)_____ me to the headmaster’s room. The headmaster (b)_____ (ask)_____ me my name and I told him. Then he (c)_____ (point)_____ to a letter chart and asked me (d)_____ (say)_____ some letters. I (e)_____(‘can’ to show ability)_____ them all. My mother (f)_____ (teach)_____ me to read Bengali and English letters and some easy words at home. The headmaster was pleased. He (g)_____ (put)_____ his hand on my shoulder and said, ‘You (h)_____ (do)_____ very well. You know a lot. I hope you’ll feel happy in our school.’

Answer: a.;took b. asked c. pointed d. to say e. could say f. taught g. put h. did.

23.

Once upon a time there (a)_____ (‘live’ in the past)_____ a very clever fox. He (b)_____ (live)_____ in a jungle in a very hot county just like Bangladesh. One day, when Mr. Fox (c)_____ (walk)_____ through the jungle, he (d)_____ (fall)_____ into a trap. He (e)_____ (‘land’ in the past)_____ on his tail. When he (f)_____ (get)_____ out of the trap, he left his tail behind. Without his tail Mr. Fox (g)_____(look)_____ very strange and he felt very sad and ashamed. ‘What am I going to do?’ he cried. But Mr. Fox. was very clever. He thought and thought. Then Mr. Fox had a good idea, so he made a plan. ‘I (h)_____ (go)_____to ask all the foxes to come to a meeting in the jungle,’ he said to himself.

Answer: a. lived b. lived c. was walking d. fell e. landed f. got g. looked h. am going.

ইকবাল খান, প্রভাষক, বীরশ্রেষ্ঠ মুন্সী আব্দুর রউফ পাবলিক কলেজ, ঢাকা