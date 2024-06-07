ইংরেজি - নবম শ্রেণি নতুন শিক্ষাক্রম নতুন বই

The Sense of Beauty

আমরা আলোচনা করছি Argumentative Essay সম্পর্কে। পাঠের পরবর্তী অংশ নিচে দেখে নাও।

You may tell your parents:

You should buy me a Bicycle because I just want you to!

You should buy me a Bicycle because cycling is good exercise, and it saves some time to get home from school.

The first argument is based entirely (সম্পূর্ণরূপে) on feelings without any factual (বাস্তবিক) backup (সমর্থন), whereas (যেখানে) the second one seems (মনে হয়) logical (যৌক্তিক). Your parents are more likely (সম্ভাবনা) to respond positively (ইতিবাচকভাবে) to the second argument because it demonstrates (দেখায়) that you have reason (কারণ) to have a bicycle. Similarly (অনুরূপভাবে), a logically (যৌক্তিকভাবে) explained (ব্যাখ্যা করা) argumentative essay will show the readers that your point has a basis (ভিত্তি) in facts (তথ্য), not just feelings (অনুভূতি) and emotions (আবেগ).

ইকবাল খান, প্রভাষক, বীরশ্রেষ্ঠ মুন্সী আব্দুর রউফ পাবলিক কলেজ, ঢাকা