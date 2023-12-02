অষ্টম শ্রেণি – ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Articles (17-18)

Articles

17.

Bangladesh is our motherland. It has thousands of villages where eighty percent of our people live. So, it is clear that (a) ____ welfare of the country depends upon (b) ____ development of these villages. There was (c) ____ time when the villagers were happy and self-supporting. They were (d) ____ simple, healthy, peace-loving, religious and hospitable. With the beginning of (e) ____ British rule, the villages saw (f) ____ downfall. (g) ____ few cities sprang up after (h) ____ western fashion. Then (i) ____ educated and well-to-people left the villages to enjoy (j) ____ modern facilities in those cities.

বাংলাদেশ আমাদের মাতৃভূমি। এটার হাজার হাজার গ্রামে আমাদের জনগণের অষ্টশতকের অধিকাংশ থাকে। সুতরাং, স্পষ্ট যে (a) ____ দেশের কল্যাণ এই (b) ____ গ্রামের উন্নয়নের উপর নির্ভর করে। একটা (c) ____ সময় ছিল যখন গ্রামবাসীরা খুশি এবং স্বনিয

Answer: a. the; b. the; c. a; d. x; e. the; f. x/a; g. A; h. the; i. the; j. the.