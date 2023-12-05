অষ্টম শ্রেণি – ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Articles (23-24)

অষ্টম শ্রেণি – ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Articles (23-24)
অষ্টম শ্রেণির পড়াশোনা
Articles
23.
It was dark night. A blind man was walking along (a) ___ road. He held
(b) ___ lamp in his hand. Tow men laughed at him. One of them said, ‘What is (c) ___ use of a lamp to (d) ___ blind man? ‘The other called the blind man (e) ___ fool. (f) ___ blind man heard this and took it to (g) ___ heart. He said, (h) ‘ ___ lamp is not for me, it is for those (i) ___ people who are careless. They’ll not see me in (j) ___ darkness. The lamp will show them the path.’
Answer: a. the; b. a; c. the; d. a; e. a; f. The; g. x; h. the; i. x; j. x.
24.
Everybody knows that sincerity is (a) ___ key to success. (b) ___ person can prosper in life by doing hard work. The man who does not follow (c) ___ rules of sincerity can never go (d) ___ long way in (e) ___ world. Many (f) ___ man is not conscious of (g) ___ importance of (h) ___ sincerity for which they don’t have (i) ___ benefit of (j) ___ success.
Answer: a. the; b. A; c. the; d. a; e. the; f. ×; g. a ; h. ×; i. the; j. ×.
মো. আফলাতুন, সহযোগী অধ্যাপক, ফেনী সরকারি কলেজ, ফেনী