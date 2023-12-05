অষ্টম শ্রেণি – ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Articles (23-24)

Articles

23.

It was dark night. A blind man was walking along (a) ___ road. He held

(b) ___ lamp in his hand. Tow men laughed at him. One of them said, ‘What is (c) ___ use of a lamp to (d) ___ blind man? ‘The other called the blind man (e) ___ fool. (f) ___ blind man heard this and took it to (g) ___ heart. He said, (h) ‘ ___ lamp is not for me, it is for those (i) ___ people who are careless. They’ll not see me in (j) ___ darkness. The lamp will show them the path.’

Answer: a. the; b. a; c. the; d. a; e. a; f. The; g. x; h. the; i. x; j. x.