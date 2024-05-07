ইংরেজি - অষ্টম শ্রেণি নতুন শিক্ষাক্রম নতুন বই

The Bizhu Festival

Discuss the following questions in pairs. And then, share your answers with the class.

জোড়ায় ভাগ হয়ে নিচের প্রশ্নগুলো আলোচনা করো। তারপর তোমার উত্তরগুলো শ্রেণিতে উপস্থাপন করো।

a. Did you interview (সাক্ষাৎকার) anyone for any reason (কারণ)?

b. Did someone interview you for any purpose (উদ্দেশ্য)?

c. What was the topic (বিষয়) of the interview?

d. What were the questions that had been asked there?

e. What were the responses (জবাব)?

f. Did you share any information (তথ্য) about the interview with anyone? If yes, what did you say?

Reflect on your friend’s replies and how you have shared them in front of the class. Then, discuss the following questions in pairs/groups. Next, share your answers with the whole class.

তোমার বন্ধুর উত্তরগুলো নিয়ে চিন্তা করো এবং শ্রেণিতে তুমি কীভাবে উপস্থাপন করেছ, তা ভেবে দেখো। তারপর জোড়ায় বা দলে ভাগ হয়ে নিচের প্রশ্নগুলো আলোচনা করো। পরবর্তী সময়ে তোমার উত্তরগুলো শ্রেণিতে শেয়ার করো।

a. Have you found any differences between the two sentences (your friend’s reply and how you retell your friend’s reply)? If yes, what are they?

b. Why have you made the changes?

c. Do you share any sentences without making any changes?

If yes, why?

d. What are these two types of sentences (your friend’s reply and how you retell your friend’s reply) called?

e. Do you think using these two types of sentences is necessary for communication?

ইকবাল খান, প্রভাষক, বীরশ্রেষ্ঠ মুন্সী আব্দুর রউফ পাবলিক কলেজ, ঢাকা