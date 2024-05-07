ইংরেজি - ষষ্ঠ শ্রেণি

The Missing Tenth Man

Read the following story and fill in the gaps using capital letters or punctuation marks.

1) ____ once in a village, there lived a wise man. People from nearby villages have been coming to the wise man 2) ____ and complaining about the same problems every time 3) ____ One day he told the villagers, 4) ____ “Dear friends, listen to a joke.” Hearing the joke the villagers roared in laughter. After a couple of minutes 5) ____ he told them the same joke and only a few of them smiled. 6) ____ when he told the same joke for the third time no one laughed anymore. 7) ____ the wise man smiled and said 8) ____ “You can’t laugh at the same joke over and over 9) ____ So why are you always crying about the same problem 10) ____ ”

Answer:

Once in a village, there lived a wise man. People from nearby villages have been coming to the wise man, and complaining about the same problems every time. One day he told the villagers, “Dear friends, listen to a joke.” Hearing the joke, the villagers roared in laughter. After a couple of minutes, he told them the same joke and only a few of them smiled. When he told the same joke for the third time, no one laughed anymore. The wise man smiled and said, “You can’t laugh at the same joke over and over. So, why are you always crying about the same problem?”

বাংলা অর্থ জেনে নাও

একসময় এক গ্রামে এক জ্ঞানী লোক বাস করতেন। আশপাশের গ্রামের মানুষ তাঁর কাছে এসে প্রতিবার একই সমস্যা নিয়ে অভিযোগ করে যাচ্ছিলেন। একদিন তিনি গ্রামবাসীকে বললেন, ‘প্রিয় বন্ধুরা, একটা কৌতুক শোনো।’ কৌতুক শুনে গ্রামবাসী হেসে উঠল। কয়েক মিনিট পর তিনি তাদের একই কৌতুক শোনালেন। কৌতুক শুনে তাদের মধ্যে মাত্র কয়েকজন হাসলেন। তৃতীয়বার যখন তিনি একই কৌতুক বললেন, তখন কেউ আর হাসলেন না। জ্ঞানী লোকটি মুচকি হেসে বললেন, ‘একই রসিকতায় বারবার হাসতে পারবেন না। তাহলে কেন আপনারা সব সময় আমার কাছে একই সমস্যার কথা ব্যক্ত করে কাঁদেন?’

ইকবাল খান, প্রভাষক, বীরশ্রেষ্ঠ মুন্সী আব্দুর রউফ পাবলিক কলেজ, ঢাকা