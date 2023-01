ষষ্ঠ শ্রেণির নতুন বই - ইংরেজি | Talking To People - Read the conversations

write appropriate responses

a) Hey Delowar! don’t sit here. These seats are reserved for women.

Answer: Ok, I have understood.

b) Don’t break the line. Always stand in a queue.

Answer: Yes, sure.

c) Your face tells you don’t remember me. We were classmates.

Answer: Oh, really! What’s your name please?

d) Hello son! How are you?

Answer: I am fine, thank you papa.

e) Sorry friend, I’m getting late. I need to go.

Answer: Alright. See you.

ইকবাল খান, প্রভাষক, বীরশ্রেষ্ঠ মুন্সী আব্দুর রউফ পাবলিক কলেজ, ঢাকা