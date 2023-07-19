সপ্তম শ্রেণির নতুন বই - ইংরেজি | Using Verbs Easily - Answering Questions

appropriate adverbs

a. How should we use technological devices ?

Answer: properly

b. How should we love trees?

Answer: dearly

c. How should we clean our surroundings?

Answer: regularly

d. How should we love people?

Answer: dearly/greatly

e. How should we talk?

Answer: gently

f. How should we cross a road?

Answer: safely/attentively

g. How should we support others?

Answer: wholeheartedly

h. How should we greet others?

Answer: cordially

i. How was the cleaner sweeping the road?

Answer: neatly/hastily

j. How was the little girl eating banana?

Answer: happily

ইকবাল খান, প্রভাষক, বীরশ্রেষ্ঠ মুন্সী আব্দুর রউফ পাবলিক কলেজ, ঢাকা