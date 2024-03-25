ইংরেজি - সপ্তম শ্রেণি

Using Verbs Easily

Read the text - অনুচ্ছেদটি পড়ো

I’m Rumela. Sometimes I visit the nearby market with my parents. Last Friday, I went to the market to buy some books and food items. There, I saw different people doing different activities.

আমি রুমেলা। আমি মাঝেমধ্যে মা–বাবার সঙ্গে কাছের বাজারে যাই। গত শুক্রবারে কিছু বই ও খাবার সামগ্রী কিনতে বাজারে গিয়েছিলাম। সেখানে বিভিন্ন লোককে বিভিন্ন কর্মকাণ্ড করতে দেখলাম।

A young man was talking to the shopkeeper gently. And the shopkeeper was helping the young man to choose a shirt. I saw that the two middle-aged women were talking seriously to each other.

এক যুবক দোকানদারের সঙ্গে ভদ্রভাবে কথা বলছিলেন। আর দোকানদার ওই যুবককে শার্ট বেছে নিতে সাহায্য করছিলেন। দেখলাম দুজন মধ্যবয়সী মহিলা একে–অপরের সঙ্গে গুরুত্বপূর্ণ বিষয়ে কথা বলছেন।