কবিতার ছন্দের ধরন - ইংরেজি, Beauty in Poetry | অষ্টম শ্রেণি

নতুন শিক্ষাক্রমের নতুন বই অনুসারে অষ্টম শ্রেণির পড়াশোনা

প্রিয় শিক্ষার্থী, আজ জেনে নাও কবিতার লাইনগুলোর ছন্দের ধরন।

Alternate Rhyme Pattern: Here, the first and third-lines rhyme at the end, and the second-and fourth-lines rhyme and the end following the pattern.

ABAB for each stanza. For example:

‘Bring me my Bow of burning gold: A

Bring me my arrows of desire: B

Bring me my Spear: O clouds unfold! A

Bring me my Chariot of fire!’ B

Here, the poet uses two different end sounds in lines 1-4. The first-and third-lines rhyme with ‘gold’ and ‘unfold,’ with the second and fourth lines rhyming with the words ‘desire’and ‘fire’.

# Ballad: It contains three stanzas with the rhyme pattern of ‘ABABBCBC’ followed by ‘BCBC’.

# Monorhyme: Here, every line of a poem uses the same rhyme pattern.

To explore the rhyming pattern of the poem, first, read the poem carefully. Then, check and write the ending sounds of each verse/line in the blank spaces at the end of every line. Later, check your answers in pairs/groups.

# কবিতার ছন্দের ধরন খুঁজে বের করতে প্রথমে কবিতাটি মনোযোগ দিয়ে পড়ো। তারপর প্রতিটি লাইনের শেষে খালি জায়গায় প্রতিটি পদ/লাইনের শেষ sound গুলো লেখো। পরে জোড়ায়/দলে ভাগ হয়ে তোমাদের উত্তরগুলো মিলিয়ে নাও।

Stanza-1 is done for you.

Stanza-1

There was never a Queen like Balki__s, [the ending sound of this verse is /s/.] A

From here to the wide world’s en_____d_; B

But Balkis talked to a butterfl_____y_ C

As you would talk to a frien_____d_. D

So, the ending sounds of stanza-1 looks like -

Stanza-1

Verse/line 1…………….. s Verse/line 2…………….. d

Verse/line 3…………….. y Verse/line 4…………….. d

ইকবাল খান, প্রভাষক, বীরশ্রেষ্ঠ মুন্সী আব্দুর রউফ পাবলিক কলেজ, ঢাকা