নবম শ্রেণি - ইংরেজি ১ম পত্র | Rearrange (14)

Put the following parts of the story in correct order to make the whole story. Only the corresponding numbers of the sentences need to be written.

14.

a. She asked Bayazid to give her a glass of water, but he could not find any water in the pitcher.

b. Once Hazrat Bayazid Bustami came home to see his ailing mother.

c. But she again fell asleep.

d. So, he went to the well quite far from their house.

e. She woke up some hours later.

f. He filled the pitcher, came back and went to his mother with a glass of water.

g. As he was still standing by her bed, his mother drank the glass of water and blessed him from the core of heart.

h. He, instead of waking her up, stood by her bed with the glass of water in his hand.

Answer: b+a+d+f+c+h+e+g

বাদল চৌধুরী, শিক্ষক, ঢাকা পাবলিক স্কুল অ্যান্ড কলেজ, ঢাকা

◀ Rearrange (13)